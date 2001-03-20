First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; WAITRESS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Dominick Varney/Priscilla Poppycocks
- HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
21%
Bunny Wonderland
- THINK OF THE CHILDREN
- Geno's Rock Club
16%
Charis Leos
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine
15%
Kurt Dale Clark
- IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine
12%
Victor Trevino
- ELVIS ALOHA FROM LAS VEGAS
- Maine State Music Theatre
11%
Scott Moreau
- DIAMOND: THE SONGS OF NEIL DIAMOND
- Maine State Music Theatre
10%
Scott Moreau
- LATE AND ALONE: AN INTIMATE PORTRAIT OF JOHNNY CASH
- Good Theater
9%
Victor Trevino
- ALOHA FROM VEGAS
- Maine State Music Theatre
7%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Ariel Grenier
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
17%
Emily West
- FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
13%
Emily Murray
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
10%
Aimee Frechette
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
7%
Emily West
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
6%
Ariel Grenier
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
6%
Chartreuse Money
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
6%ANASTASIA
- MSMT
4%
Becca Tinkham
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Emma Thompkins
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
3%
Mariel Roy
- HOLIDAY INN
- Biddeford City Theatre
3%
Emily Hayes
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Slemons Productions
3%
Glen Davis
- ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
2%
Marc Robin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine state music theatre
2%
Emma Tompkins
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Ray Dumont
- ALADDIN
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Emma Tompkins
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Jess Wiener
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Some Theatre Company
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Some Theatre Company
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Karen Strating
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Ogunquit Arts Academy
1%
Some Theatre Company
- HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Some Theatre Company
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Natalya Getman
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Vanessa Beyland
- NAKED MOLE RAT GET DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
16%
Grace Livingston Kramer
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
13%
Tyler Hanes
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
12%
Alison Solomon
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Al Blackstone
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Abbey O'Brien
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
9%
Jeffry Denman
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%
Jerome Robbins
- WEST SIDE STORY
- MSMT
6%
Marc Robbins
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine StatevMusic Theatre, Brunswick, Maine
6%
Mark Robin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theater
5%
Kenny Ingram
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Mark Martino
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Travis M. Grant
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
19%
Anna Halloran
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
10%
Travis M. Grant
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
9%
Anna Halloran
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
8%
Kevin Hutchins
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Public Theatre
7%
Crystal Giorgano
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
6%
Debra Susi
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Mo Milliken
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
4%
Debra Susi
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Elaine Bard
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Don Smith
- ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
4%
Don Smith
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music Theater
4%
Elaine Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Brigitte Paulus
- GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN
- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts
2%
Katy Albert
- THE GAMES AFOOT
- Monmouth Community Players
2%
Mark Muir
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
2%
Elaine Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Elaine Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Elaine and Logan Bard
- HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Elaine Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Elaine Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Mo Milliken
- THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jen Caprio
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%
Kevin Hutchins
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
13%
Tracy Christensen
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
12%
Michelle J. Li
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
10%
Jane Alois Stein
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
9%
Allison McCall
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
8%
Jeff Hendry
- ANASTASA
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%
Anna Halloran
- A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
5%
Cody Von Ruden
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%
Savannah Irish
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
3%
Katie Dowse
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
Savannah Irish
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%
Sarah Kennedy
- THE BARBER OF THE CAPE
- Opera in the Pines
3%
Patrice N. Trower
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
2%
Patrice Thrower
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
1%
Patrice N. Trower
- EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage
1%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood
27%MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
23%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
13%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
9%TAP TAP JAZZ
- Maine State Ballet
7%BEAUTY AND THE BEASST
- Some Theatre Company
7%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
4%LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN
- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts
3%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
2%THE SIREN OF CRYSTAL LAKE
- Resurgence Dance Company
2%Best Dance Production (Professional) FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
24%WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theater
19%THE NUTCRACKER
- Maine State Ballet
19%ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
15%EEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
10%UNEARTHED
- Maine Dance Co.
5%FIREBIRD
- Maine Dance Co.
5%THE HIGHLANDS
- Maine State Ballet
3%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Beth Lambert
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
23%
Beth Lambert & Debra Susi
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
10%
Joy Lemont
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
8%
Whitney Brown
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
7%
Gracie Libby, Brendan Hickey
- MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
7%
Emily Dixon
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
7%
Whitney Brown
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
6%
Jacob Dunham
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
5%
Ray Dumont
- INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
4%
Elaine Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Elaine Bard
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Elaine Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Elaine Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Hannah Hanson
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
3%
Karen Strating
- MATILDA
- Ogunquit Arts Academy
2%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Nathan Speckman
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL
- Royal River Community Players
1%
Soren Barker
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Waldo Theater
1%
John Mulcahy
- THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%
Kyle Aarons
- HONK!
- Studio Theatre of Bath
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Danny Hutchins
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
15%
Hunter Foster
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
14%
Brianne Beck
- HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
- Penobscot Theatre Company
11%
Richard J. Hinds
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Tyler Costigan
- PETE THE CAT
- Maddy's Theatre
8%
E. Faye Butler
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%
Shaun Kerrison
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
7%
Marc Robin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- MSMT
5%
Matt Lenz
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
5%
Kenny Ingram
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%
Marc Robin
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%
Sable Strout
- THE BARBER OF THE CAPE
- Opera in the Pines
2%
Mark Martino
- TOOTSIE
- MSMT
2%
Marc Robin
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Public Theatre/MSMT
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Jeff Quinn
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
18%
Beth Lambert
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
14%
Jessica Libby
- THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- Portland Players
11%
Elaine Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
8%
Michael Donovan
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
8%
Emily Hayes & Camden Marble
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
7%
John Dalton Logan
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
6%
Angela Bonacasa
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
6%
Josie French
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Monmouth Community Players
6%
Alexis Nicholas & Emma Hersey-Powers
- THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
4%
Gavin Pickering
- ENDGAME
- Emery Community Arts
4%
Shari John
- SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR
- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab
4%
Angela Bonacasa
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
3%
John Mulcahy
- SAINT DAD
- Lincoln County Community Theater
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Adam P. Blais
- THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
14%
Sally Wood
- DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS
- Portland Stage
14%
Mackenzie Bartlett
- I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire
- Out There Theater Company
12%
Allison McCall
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
11%
Goldie Patrick
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
9%
Zane Alcorn
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Theater At Monmouth
8%
Lauren Stockless
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
6%
Joshua Chard
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
5%
Cait Robinson
- MAKE BELIEVE
- Portland Theatre Festival
5%
Christopher Price
- EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
5%
Dave Register
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
4%
Grace Bauer
- I’LL EAT YOU LAST, A CHAT WITH SUE MENGERS
- Stevens Square Theater
4%
Daniel Bryant
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
3%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
23%FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
8%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
8%BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
7%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
6%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
5%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
4%FUN HOME
- Portland Players
4%MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
4%PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
3%THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music theater
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
2%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
2%LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
2%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
1%THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%RENT
- Some Theatre Company
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
1%DRACULA
- Monmouth Community Players
1%LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
1%SAINT DAD
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%Best Ensemble (Professional) WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Company
12%COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
10%FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
7%I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Out There Theater Company
6%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
5%ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theater
4%HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
4%TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theater
3%DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)
- Portland Stage
3%WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
3%THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
3%GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Theater At Monmouth
2%THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
1%DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
1%PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
1%BUDDY HOLLY, RITCHIE VALENS, BIG BOPPER RAVE ON!
- Maine State Music Theatre
1%A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
0%REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
23%
Ashley McBreiarty
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
11%
Michael Powers
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
8%
Ashley McBreiarty
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
8%
Susan Finch
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
6%
Blake Kile
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
5%
Joshua Karp
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
5%
Danny Gay
- DRACULA
- Monmouth Community Players
5%
Bryant Cyr
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Ashley Mcbrierty
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
3%
Scout Hough
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
3%
Erryn Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Erryn Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Erryn Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Erryn Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Bryant Cyr
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Iain Odlin
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
2%
Damon Leibert
- THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%
Scout Hough
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
1%
Damon Leibert
- SAINT DAD
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%
Iain Odlin
- THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
1%
Iain Odlin
- GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN
- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ashley McBreairty
- I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire
- Out There Theater Company
14%
José Santiago
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
12%
Richard Latta
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
10%
Richard Latta
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
8%
Bryon Winn
- DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)
- Portland Stage Company
8%
Jeff Koger
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%
Emily Kenney
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
7%
Paul Black
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Flo Cooley
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
4%
Seifallah Salotto-Cristobal
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Richard Latta
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%
Samuel Biondiello
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
Bryon Winn
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
3%
Emily Kenny
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%
Louise Ambler
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%
Iain Odlin
- FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE
- Snowlion Rep
1%
John D Alexander
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
1%
Louise Ambler
- A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Abbie Kneeland
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
17%
Robert Laraway
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
14%
Bob Gauthier
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
10%
Robert Laraway
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
9%
Cynthia Sambrano
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
7%
Brendan Hickey
- MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
7%
Evan Cuddy
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
6%
Evan Cuddy
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
6%
David Delano
- INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
4%
Jason Wilkes
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Moll Brown
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Ride the Cyclone
3%
Jason Wilkes
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Lauren Murphy
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
2%
Quinn Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Laura Gerry
- CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL
- Royal River Community Players
2%
John Mulcahy
- THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Phil Burns
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW/HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
19%
Sam Grossier
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
19%
Jacob Stebly
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
13%
Ken Clifton
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Jason Wetzel
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
10%
Nicholas Connors
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
8%
Brian Cimmet
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
7%
Nick Wilders
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
7%
Kevin Stites
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%Best Musical (Non-Professional) MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
17%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
10%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
9%BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
8%MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
6%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
6%FUN HOME
- Portland Players
5%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
4%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
4%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
3%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
3%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music Theater
2%FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL: YOUTH EDTION
- Royal River Community Players
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
2%LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
2%RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Waldo Theater
2%THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%HONK!
- Studio Theatre of Bath
0%Best Musical (Professional) COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Company
13%WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theater
11%WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
11%ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theater
8%TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
5%WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%PETE THE CAT
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
4%HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%CATS THE MUSICAL
- Seacoast Repertory Theater
3%GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theater
2%THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- MSMT/Public Theater
1%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
41%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
20%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
11%THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
8%LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
8%THE ONLY EXCEPTION
- Slemons Productions
6%SPESH! THE MINI-MUSICAL
- Sandy River Players
6%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
46%DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)
- Portland Stage Company
32%HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
15%FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE
- Snowlion Rep
6%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Benjamin Fisher
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
12%
Jesse Murphy
- FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
9%
Danni Melanson
- FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
8%
Will Searway
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
6%
Evelyn Lacroix
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
5%
Andrew Marcotte
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
4%
Alex Robbins
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
4%
Ben Fisher
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Lisa Neal
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
3%
Tommy Waltz
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
3%
Rebecca Rinaldi
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
3%
Jacob Sutherland
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
3%
Owen Lewis
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
3%
Erin Leddy
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
3%
Curran Grant
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Ava Frechette
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
2%
Phoenix Morton
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Todd Daly
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Jessica Haviland
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Quinn Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Molly Lemont
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
2%
Jeff McNally
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Elsa Jolliffe-Saunders
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Daniel Perkins
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Isabelle Grignon
- INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Daniel Durston
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
12%
Dominick Varney
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre
11%
Isabelle Grignon
- PETE THE CAT
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
5%
Sam Sherwood
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
5%
Maya Thomas
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theater
5%
Bobby Ellis
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
5%
Robyn Hurder
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
5%
Brie Roche
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
4%
Mary Kate Morrissey
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%
Charis Leos
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Emma Hall
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
4%
Kent M. Lewis
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%
Ashley c Turner
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland stage
4%
Rob McClure
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%
Sam Jones
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
3%
Max Clayton
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
2%
Joanna Clarke
- NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
2%
Coleman Cummings
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Coleman Cummings
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Dan De Luca
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Lila Coogan
- ANASTASIA
- MSMT
2%
Curt Dale Clark
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Maine State Music Theatre/ Public Theatre
1%
Maria Cristina Posada Slye
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
1%
Gregg Goodbrod
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
1%
Charis Leos
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Maine State Music Theatre/Public Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Bethany Gordon
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
20%
Jared Lennon
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
14%
Brian Harris
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- City Theatre- Biddeford, ME
7%
Tom Haushalter
- THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- Portland Players
6%
Benet Moholland
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
6%
Bart Shattuck
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
5%
Abby Rice
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
4%
Alex Anton
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
3%
Tricia Hobbs
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
3%
Emma Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Tom Lott
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Belfast Maskers
3%
Quinn Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Sarah Johnson
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
3%
Sophie Urey
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
2%
Austin Frederick
- ENDGAME
- Emery Community Arts
2%
Logan Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Elizabeth Lutjens
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
2%
Gretchen Welle
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
2%
Forest Gregory
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Melissa Record
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Monmouth Community Players
2%
Jonas Maines
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Paige Scala
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
1%
Tom O’Reilley
- MOUSETRAP
- Chocolate Church Arts Center
1%
Jared Roxby
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
1%
Melissa Burkart
- SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR
- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab
1%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Emma Graffam
- I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire
- Out There Theater Company
18%
Chartreuse Money
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
8%
Tyler Costigan
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theater Company
8%
Aidan J. Lawrence
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
6%
A.J. Baldwin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Theater At Monmouth
5%
Ashley C. Turner
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
5%
Thursday Farrar
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
5%
Sandy Clancy
- THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
4%
Amber McNew
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Theater At Monmouth
4%
Kelly Letourneau
- THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
4%
Allison McCall
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
4%
Jonas Maines
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Fenix Theatre Company
3%
Robbie Harrison
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Portland Stage
3%
Hannah Daly
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
3%
Christine Louise Marshall
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%
Bari Robinson
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
2%
Shawn Denegre-Vaught
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
2%
Emily Verla
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
2%
Lynne McGhee
- I’LL EAT YOU LAST
- Stevens Square
2%
Dustin Tucker
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
2%
Portland Thomas
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland stage
2%
Juliet Tasker
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%
Robbie Harrison
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
2%
Lucas Prizant
- THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
2%
Jasmine Shanise
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
1%Best Play (Non-Professional) DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
19%THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- Portland Players
13%HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
11%PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
9%THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
6%COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
6%THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Belfast Maskers
5%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
5%PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
4%THE GAMES AFOOT
- Monmouth Community Players
3%MOUSETRAP
- Chocolate Church Arts Center
2%THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
2%LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
2%SAINT DAD
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR
- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab
1%Best Play (Professional) I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire
- Out There Theater Company
21%DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)
- Portland Stage Company
15%WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
13%THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED
- Theater at Monmouth
12%A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
11%WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
9%MAKE BELIEVE
- Portland Theatre Festival
7%THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
4%DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
4%PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
3%REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%Best Production of an Opera (Professional) SWEENEY TODD
- Opera Maine
63%THE BARBER OF THE CAPE
- Opera in the Pines
19%PAUL'S CASE
- Opera Maine
9%SVADBA
- Hogfish
9%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chad Lefebvre
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
16%
Dani Maupin
- RAVENSCROFT
- Lakewood Theater
8%
Chad Lefebvre
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
8%
Whitney Brown
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
6%
Steve Lupien
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
6%
Sage Bartlett
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
6%
Don Smith
- INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
5%
Allison Turlo
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
5%
Mathew Haley
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
5%
Allison Turlo
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Ben Wetzel
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
4%
Whitney Brown/Tim Baker
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
3%
Elaine Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Olliver Young
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
3%
Elaine Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Tricia A. Hobbs
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
3%
Ian Michaud
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
2%
Elaine Bard
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Elaine Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Elaaine Bard
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Ally Turlo
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
John Mulcahy
- SAINT DAD
- Lincoln County Community Theater
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Koch
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
17%
Nate Bertone
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Klara Zieglerova
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
11%
Chuck Kading
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%
Alexander Dodge
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
7%
Paul Black
- WEST SIDE STORY
- MSMT
6%
Anita Stewart
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
5%
Kaitlyn Larrosa
- I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE
- Out There Theater Company
5%
Anita Stewart
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
4%
William James Mohney
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Bill Mohney
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Jake Cote
- WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
4%
Sage Bartlett
- REALLY
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%
Jim Leighton
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
3%
Kyle Dixon
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
Steve Lupien
- A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
2%
Steve Lupien
- EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Elise DeSeifer
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
22%
Alex Hennings
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
12%
Nic Robichaud
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
10%
Elise DeSeifer
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
8%
Jason Murray
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
5%
Damon Leibert
- THE BIKINIS
- Lincoln County Community Theater
4%
Justin Norton
- INTO THE WOODS
- Portland Players
4%
Elaine Bard
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Juniper Purinton
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Keith Mercik
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Monmouth Community Players
4%
Elaine Bard
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Elaine Bard
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Justin Norton
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lyric Music Theater
3%
Jason Wilkes
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Justin Norton
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lyric Music Theater
3%
Logan Bard
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Justin Norton
- ANYTHING GOES
- Portland Players
3%
Elaine Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Juniper Purinton
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kevin Heard
- COME FROM AWAY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
20%
Kevin Heard
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
13%
Haley Parcher
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
9%
Shannon Slaton
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
8%
Shannon Slaton
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
7%
Nic Robichaud
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Company
6%
Nic Robichaud
- NAKED MOLE RAT: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
6%
Shannon Slaton
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
6%
Ryan McGowan
- BABY SHARK
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
6%
Kevin Heard
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%
Seth Asa
- DEEP BLUE SOUND
- Portland Theatre Festival
4%
Seth Asa
- NOT QUITE ALMOST
- Portland Stage
3%
Shannon Slaton
- TOOTSIE
- MSMT
3%
Seth Asa Sengel
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Hailey Bouchard
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
10%
Abbie Kneeland
- FOOTLOOSE
- Lakewood Theater
10%
Wesley Pierson
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
7%
Dean Neal
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
6%
Anna Dunbar
- MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT
- Sandy River Players
4%
Emma Campbell
- LIZZIE
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Edith Bambakakis
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Will Searway
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Lyric Music Theater
4%
Kiki Belanger
- SHREK
- Deertrees Theatre
3%
Benet Moholland
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Jessica Burrill
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakewood Theater
3%
Abbie Burgess
- RENT
- Some Theatre Company
3%
Birdie Gay
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Monmouth Community Players
3%
Andrew Marcotte
- SHREK
- Deertrees Theatre
3%
Emily Lemont
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
3%
Zachary Field
- SHREK
- The Grand
2%
Isabelle Grignon
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
2%
Andy Phinney
- SHREK
- The Grand
2%
Dan Tetreault
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Arts in Motion Theatre Company
2%
Rachel Henry
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
2%
Caroline Chung
- FUN HOME
- Portland Players
2%
Mikayla Jane
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Caleb Eugley
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Lyric Music Theater
2%
Clayton Perry
- THE HELLO GIRLS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Annikka Mocciola
- BIG FISH
- Schoolhouse Arts Center
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Marcus Antonio
- WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES
- Ogunquit Playhouse
9%
Christie Robinson
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Company
9%
Ira Kramer
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Penobscot Theatre Co.
8%
Wesley Taylor
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
7%
Ben Jacoby
- TITANIC
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%
Amber Rose
- ANASTASIA
- Maine State Music Theatre
6%
Charis Leos
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
6%
Mykal Kilgore
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Ogunquit Playhouse
6%
Amanda Rose
- ANASTASIA
- MSMT
5%
Mikayla Jane
- SHOULDA BEEN YOU
- Good Theater
5%
Yurel Echezarreta
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Kristina Leopold
- FOOTLOOSE
- Maine State Music Theatre
4%
Bryan Batt
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%
Charlotte Van Ledtje
- HIGH SOCIETY
- Ogunquit Playhouse
4%
Megan Marino
- SWEENEY TODD
- OperaMaine
3%
Ed Romanoff
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
3%
Kailah Jones
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Mark Rubin
- SHOULDA BEEN YOU
- Good Theater
2%
David GIrlolmo
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Jen Cody
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Nick Gaswirth
- ANASTASIA
- MSMT
2%
Teri Garr Role
- TOOTSIE
- Maine State Music Theatre
2%
Nate Stephenson
- SHOULDA BEEN YOU
- Good Theater
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Emma Bailey
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
13%
Jen Day
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
11%
Brielle Michaud
- MATILDA
- Waterville Opera House
11%
Atticus/Alice Watson
- PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER
- Royal River Community Players
8%
Emily Hayes
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
6%
Emily Willette
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Monmouth Community Players
5%
Mike Clements
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Lakewood Theater
5%
Cherie Champe
- DEATHTRAP
- Waterville Opera House
4%
Brandon Clark
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Alison Cox
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
4%
Becky Adams
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
4%
Lindsay Hammes
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
3%
Gracie Farrar
- LIFE SUCKS
- True North Theatre
2%
Tom Lott
- BECKY’S NEW CAR
- Belfast Maskers
2%
Jenny Hart
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Belfast Maskers
2%
Clarissa Bernardini
- THE COTTAGE
- Waterville Opera House
2%
Quinn Bard
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Jake Sherburne
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Deb Elz-Hammond
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
2%
Stacy Perez
- BROKEN CLOCK
- Maine Inside Out
2%
Owen McAnuff
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
2%
Mo Milliken
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
1%
Justin Reid
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Slemons Productions
1%
Katy England
- PUFFS
- Some Theatre Company
1%
Jules Gudaitis
- THE CHILDREN'S HOUR
- True North Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Allison McCall
- BABY SHARK
- The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
26%
Samuel B. Jackson
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
24%
Mark Rubin
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Mad Horse Theatre Co.
18%
Portland Thomas
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Portland Stage Company
13%
Ashanti Williams
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
12%
George Sopko
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Portland Theatre Festival
6%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Waterville Opera House
54%CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL
- Royal River Community Players
17%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Some Theatre Company
16%FINDING NEMO
- Sandy River Players
14%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) WILLY WONKA
- Maine State Music Theatre
20%ALADDIN
- Maine State Music Theatre
19%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
19%BABY SHARK
- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
16%PETE THE CAT
- Maddy's Theatre
14%SNOW WHITE
- Maine State Music Theatre
9%MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS
- Maddy's Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Waterville Opera House
24%
Lakewood Theater
12%
Some Theatre Company
8%
Schoolhouse Arts Center
7%
Portland Players
7%
Lyric Music Theater
7%
Maine State Music Theater
5%
Sandy River Players
4%
Arts in Motion Theatre Company
4%
Royal River Community Players
3%
Lakewood
2%
Ten Bucks Theatre Company
2%
Slemons Productions
2%
The Grand
2%
True North Theatre
2%
Community Little Theater
2%
Monmouth Community Players
1%
The Heartwood Theater
1%
Public Theater
1%
Belfast Maskers
1%
Studio Theatre of Bath
1%
Lincoln County Community Theater
0%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Ogunquit Playhouse
22%
Waterville House
20%
Penobscot Theatre Company
9%
Maine State Music Theatre / MSMT
9%
Out There Theater Company
7%
Maine State Music Theatre
5%
Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
4%
Penobscot Theatre Co.
4%
Portland Stage Company
4%
Theater at Monmouth
4%
Mad Horse Theatre Company
3%
Portland Theatre Festival
2%
Good Theater
2%
The Public Theatre
2%
Maddy's Theatre
1%
Public Theater Lewiston
1%
Drama Club
0%