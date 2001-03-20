First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; WAITRESS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Maine Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Dominick Varney/Priscilla Poppycocks - HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN - Penobscot Theatre Co. 21%

THINK OF THE CHILDREN

16%

Bunny Wonderland -- Geno's Rock Club

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

15%

Charis Leos -- Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine

IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

12%

Kurt Dale Clark -- Public Theatre, Lewiston Maine

ELVIS ALOHA FROM LAS VEGAS

11%

Victor Trevino -- Maine State Music Theatre

DIAMOND: THE SONGS OF NEIL DIAMOND

10%

Scott Moreau -- Maine State Music Theatre

LATE AND ALONE: AN INTIMATE PORTRAIT OF JOHNNY CASH

9%

Scott Moreau -- Good Theater

ALOHA FROM VEGAS

7%

Victor Trevino -- Maine State Music Theatre

MATILDA

17%

Ariel Grenier -- Waterville Opera House

FOOTLOOSE

13%

Emily West -- Lakewood Theater

BIG FISH

10%

Emily Murray -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

7%

Aimee Frechette -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

6%

Emily West -- Lakewood Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

Ariel Grenier -- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

6%

Chartreuse Money -- Portland Players

ANASTASIA

4%

- MSMT

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Becca Tinkham -- Some Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

Emma Thompkins -- Lyric Music Theater

HOLIDAY INN

3%

Mariel Roy -- Biddeford City Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Emily Hayes -- Slemons Productions

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Glen Davis -- Portland Players

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

Marc Robin -- Maine state music theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Emma Tompkins -- Lyric Music Theater

ALADDIN

2%

Ray Dumont -- Maine State Music Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Emma Tompkins -- Lyric Music Theater

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RENT

1%

Jess Wiener -- Some Theatre Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Some Theatre Company -- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

1%

Some Theatre Company -- Some Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Karen Strating -- Ogunquit Arts Academy

HELLO GIRLS

1%

Some Theatre Company -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

Some Theatre Company -- Some Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

1%

Natalya Getman -- Waterville Opera House

NAKED MOLE RAT GET DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

16%

Vanessa Beyland -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

13%

Grace Livingston Kramer -- Penobscot Theatre Co.

FOOTLOOSE

12%

Tyler Hanes -- Maine State Music Theatre

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

11%

Alison Solomon -- Ogunquit Playhouse

GUYS & DOLLS

11%

Al Blackstone -- Ogunquit Playhouse

TITANIC

9%

Abbey O'Brien -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HIGH SOCIETY

6%

Jeffry Denman -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Jerome Robbins -- MSMT

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Marc Robbins -- Maine StatevMusic Theatre, Brunswick, Maine

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Mark Robin -- Maine State Music Theater

ANASTASIA

2%

Kenny Ingram -- Maine State Music Theatre

TOOTSIE

2%

Mark Martino -- Maine State Music Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

19%

Travis M. Grant -- Waterville Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

10%

Anna Halloran -- Lyric Music Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

9%

Travis M. Grant -- Waterville Opera House

NEXT TO NORMAL

8%

Anna Halloran -- Lyric Music Theater

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

7%

Kevin Hutchins -- Public Theatre

FUN HOME

6%

Crystal Giorgano -- Portland Players

DEATHTRAP

4%

Debra Susi -- Waterville Opera House

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

4%

Mo Milliken -- Slemons Productions

THE COTTAGE

4%

Debra Susi -- Waterville Opera House

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Don Smith -- Portland Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Don Smith -- Lyric Music Theater

LIZZIE

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN

2%

Brigitte Paulus -- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts

THE GAMES AFOOT

2%

Katy Albert -- Monmouth Community Players

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

2%

Mark Muir -- True North Theatre

RENT

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

HELLO GIRLS

2%

Elaine and Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

PUFFS

1%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

1%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

1%

Mo Milliken -- Slemons Productions

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

13%

Jen Caprio -- Ogunquit Playhouse

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

13%

Kevin Hutchins -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

HIGH SOCIETY

12%

Tracy Christensen -- Ogunquit Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

10%

Michelle J. Li -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

9%

Jane Alois Stein -- Maine State Music Theatre

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

8%

Allison McCall -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

ANASTASA

8%

Jeff Hendry -- Maine State Music Theatre

A DELICATE BALANCE

5%

Anna Halloran -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Cody Von Ruden -- Maine State Music Theatre

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

3%

Savannah Irish -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

TOOTSIE

3%

Katie Dowse -- Maine State Music Theatre

REALLY

3%

Savannah Irish -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

THE BARBER OF THE CAPE

3%

Sarah Kennedy -- Opera in the Pines

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Patrice N. Trower -- Portland Stage Company

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

Patrice Thrower -- Portland Theatre Festival

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

Patrice N. Trower -- Portland Stage

FOOTLOOSE

27%

- Lakewood

MATILDA

23%

- Waterville Opera House

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

13%

- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

9%

- Waterville Opera House

TAP TAP JAZZ

7%

- Maine State Ballet

BEAUTY AND THE BEASST

7%

- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

4%

- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

3%

- Some Theatre Company

GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN

3%

- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Some Theatre Company

THE SIREN OF CRYSTAL LAKE

2%

- Resurgence Dance Company

FOOTLOOSE

24%

- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

19%

- Maine State Music Theater

THE NUTCRACKER

19%

- Maine State Ballet

ANASTASIA

15%

- Maine State Music Theatre

EEST SIDE STORY

10%

- Maine State Music Theatre

UNEARTHED

5%

- Maine Dance Co.

FIREBIRD

5%

- Maine Dance Co.

THE HIGHLANDS

3%

- Maine State Ballet

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

23%

Beth Lambert -- Waterville Opera House

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

10%

Beth Lambert & Debra Susi -- Waterville Opera House

BIG FISH

8%

Joy Lemont -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

NEXT TO NORMAL

7%

Whitney Brown -- Lyric Music Theater

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

7%

Gracie Libby, Brendan Hickey -- Sandy River Players

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

7%

Emily Dixon -- Lyric Music Theater

FUN HOME

6%

Whitney Brown -- Portland Players

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

5%

Jacob Dunham -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Ray Dumont -- Portland Players

RENT

4%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Hannah Hanson -- Monmouth Community Players

MATILDA

2%

Karen Strating -- Ogunquit Arts Academy

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL

1%

Nathan Speckman -- Royal River Community Players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Soren Barker -- The Waldo Theater

THE BIKINIS

1%

John Mulcahy -- Lincoln County Community Theater

HONK!

1%

Kyle Aarons -- Studio Theatre of Bath

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

15%

Danny Hutchins -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

14%

Hunter Foster -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN

11%

Brianne Beck -- Penobscot Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

11%

Richard J. Hinds -- Ogunquit Playhouse

PETE THE CAT

8%

Tyler Costigan -- Maddy's Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

8%

E. Faye Butler -- Maine State Music Theatre

TITANIC

7%

Shaun Kerrison -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Marc Robin -- MSMT

HIGH SOCIETY

5%

Matt Lenz -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

5%

Kenny Ingram -- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Marc Robin -- Maine State Music Theatre

THE BARBER OF THE CAPE

2%

Sable Strout -- Opera in the Pines

TOOTSIE

2%

Mark Martino -- MSMT

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

2%

Marc Robin -- Public Theatre/MSMT

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

18%

Jeff Quinn -- Lakewood Theater

DEATHTRAP

14%

Beth Lambert -- Waterville Opera House

THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

11%

Jessica Libby -- Portland Players

PUFFS

8%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

8%

Michael Donovan -- Royal River Community Players

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

7%

Emily Hayes & Camden Marble -- Slemons Productions

THE COTTAGE

6%

John Dalton Logan -- Waterville Opera House

LIFE SUCKS

6%

Angela Bonacasa -- True North Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

6%

Josie French -- Monmouth Community Players

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

4%

Alexis Nicholas & Emma Hersey-Powers -- Slemons Productions

ENDGAME

4%

Gavin Pickering -- Emery Community Arts

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

4%

Shari John -- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

3%

Angela Bonacasa -- True North Theatre

SAINT DAD

2%

John Mulcahy -- Lincoln County Community Theater

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

14%

Adam P. Blais -- Theater at Monmouth

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS

14%

Sally Wood -- Portland Stage

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

12%

Mackenzie Bartlett -- Out There Theater Company

REALLY

11%

Allison McCall -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

9%

Goldie Patrick -- Portland Stage Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

8%

Zane Alcorn -- Theater At Monmouth

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

6%

Lauren Stockless -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

5%

Joshua Chard -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

MAKE BELIEVE

5%

Cait Robinson -- Portland Theatre Festival

EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE

5%

Christopher Price -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

DEEP BLUE SOUND

4%

Dave Register -- Portland Theatre Festival

I’LL EAT YOU LAST, A CHAT WITH SUE MENGERS

4%

Grace Bauer -- Stevens Square Theater

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

Daniel Bryant -- Portland Theatre Festival

MATILDA

23%

- Waterville Opera House

FOOTLOOSE

8%

- Lakewood Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

8%

- Lyric Music Theater

BIG FISH

7%

- Schoolhouse Arts Center

ANYTHING GOES

6%

- Lakewood Theater

NEXT TO NORMAL

5%

- Lyric Music Theater

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

FUN HOME

4%

- Portland Players

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

4%

- Sandy River Players

PUFFS

3%

- Some Theatre Company

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

3%

- Slemons Productions

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

- Some Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Lyric Music theater

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Portland Players

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Portland Players

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

- Some Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

2%

- True North Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

- Some Theatre Company

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

1%

- Royal River Community Players

THE BIKINIS

1%

- Lincoln County Community Theater

RENT

1%

- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

1%

- Some Theatre Company

DRACULA

1%

- Monmouth Community Players

LIFE SUCKS

1%

- True North Theatre

SAINT DAD

1%

- Lincoln County Community Theater

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

13%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

12%

- Penobscot Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

10%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

8%

- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

8%

- Maine State Music Theatre

TITANIC

7%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

6%

- Out There Theater Company

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

5%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

ANASTASIA

4%

- Maine State Music Theater

HIGH SOCIETY

4%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

4%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

TOOTSIE

3%

- Maine State Music Theater

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)

3%

- Portland Stage

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

- Portland Stage Company

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

3%

- Theater at Monmouth

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- Theater At Monmouth

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

1%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

DEEP BLUE SOUND

1%

- Portland Theatre Festival

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

- Portland Theatre Festival

BUDDY HOLLY, RITCHIE VALENS, BIG BOPPER RAVE ON!

1%

- Maine State Music Theatre

A DELICATE BALANCE

0%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

REALLY

0%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

MATILDA

23%

- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

11%

Ashley McBreiarty -- Portland Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Michael Powers -- Waterville Opera House

NEXT TO NORMAL

8%

Ashley McBreiarty -- Lyric Music Theater

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

6%

Susan Finch -- Royal River Community Players

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

5%

Blake Kile -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

MATILDA

5%

Joshua Karp -- Waterville Opera House

DRACULA

5%

Danny Gay -- Monmouth Community Players

DEATHTRAP

4%

Bryant Cyr -- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

3%

Ashley Mcbrierty -- Portland Players

LIFE SUCKS

3%

Scout Hough -- True North Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Erryn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Erryn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

3%

Erryn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RENT

2%

Erryn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

2%

Bryant Cyr -- Waterville Opera House

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Iain Odlin -- Slemons Productions

THE BIKINIS

1%

Damon Leibert -- Lincoln County Community Theater

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

1%

Scout Hough -- True North Theatre

SAINT DAD

1%

Damon Leibert -- Lincoln County Community Theater

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

1%

Iain Odlin -- Slemons Productions

GRANIA: PIRATE QUEEN

1%

Iain Odlin -- Vivid Motion Dance at The Hill Arts

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

14%

Ashley McBreairty -- Out There Theater Company

TITANIC

12%

José Santiago -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

10%

Richard Latta -- Ogunquit Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

8%

Richard Latta -- Ogunquit Playhouse

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)

8%

Bryon Winn -- Portland Stage Company

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Jeff Koger -- Maine State Music Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

7%

Emily Kenney -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Paul Black -- Maine State Music Theatre

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

4%

Flo Cooley -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

TOOTSIE

4%

Seifallah Salotto-Cristobal -- Maine State Music Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

Richard Latta -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

3%

Samuel Biondiello -- Maine State Music Theatre

NOT QUITE ALMOST

3%

Bryon Winn -- Portland Stage

REALLY

3%

Emily Kenny -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

2%

Louise Ambler -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE

1%

Iain Odlin -- Snowlion Rep

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

John D Alexander -- Portland Stage Company

A DELICATE BALANCE

1%

Louise Ambler -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

ANYTHING GOES

17%

Abbie Kneeland -- Lakewood Theater

MATILDA

14%

Robert Laraway -- Waterville Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

10%

Bob Gauthier -- Lyric Music Theater

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

9%

Robert Laraway -- Waterville Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

7%

Cynthia Sambrano -- Waterville Opera House

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

7%

Brendan Hickey -- Sandy River Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

6%

Evan Cuddy -- Lyric Music Theater

FUN HOME

6%

Evan Cuddy -- Portland Players

INTO THE WOODS

4%

David Delano -- Portland Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Jason Wilkes -- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Moll Brown -- Ride the Cyclone

RENT

3%

Jason Wilkes -- Some Theatre Company

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

2%

Lauren Murphy -- Royal River Community Players

LIZZIE

2%

Quinn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL

2%

Laura Gerry -- Royal River Community Players

THE BIKINIS

1%

John Mulcahy -- Lincoln County Community Theater

ROCKY HORROR SHOW/HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN

19%

Phil Burns -- Penobscot Theatre Co.

COME FROM AWAY

19%

Sam Grossier -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

13%

Jacob Stebly -- Maine State Music Theatre

TITANIC

11%

Ken Clifton -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

10%

Jason Wetzel -- Maine State Music Theatre

HIGH SOCIETY

8%

Nicholas Connors -- Ogunquit Playhouse

TOOTSIE

7%

Brian Cimmet -- Maine State Music Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

7%

Nick Wilders -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

5%

Kevin Stites -- Maine State Music Theatre

MATILDA

17%

- Waterville Opera House

ANYTHING GOES

10%

- Lakewood Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

9%

- Waterville Opera House

BIG FISH

8%

- Schoolhouse Arts Center

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

6%

- Sandy River Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

6%

- Lyric Music Theater

FUN HOME

5%

- Portland Players

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

4%

- Lyric Music Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

- Some Theatre Company

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

- Waterville Opera House

INTO THE WOODS

3%

- Portland Players

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Portland Players

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

- Some Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

- Lyric Music Theater

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL: YOUTH EDTION

2%

- Royal River Community Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Monmouth Community Players

LIZZIE

2%

- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Some Theatre Company

RENT

2%

- Some Theatre Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- The Waldo Theater

THE BIKINIS

1%

- Lincoln County Community Theater

HONK!

0%

- Studio Theatre of Bath

COME FROM AWAY

13%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

13%

- Penobscot Theatre Company

WEST SIDE STORY

11%

- Maine State Music Theater

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

11%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

11%

- Maine State Music Theatre

ANASTASIA

8%

- Maine State Music Theater

TITANIC

6%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

5%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

- Maine State Music Theatre

PETE THE CAT

4%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

HIGH SOCIETY

3%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

CATS THE MUSICAL

3%

- Seacoast Repertory Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

TOOTSIE

2%

- Maine State Music Theater

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

1%

- MSMT/Public Theater

MATILDA

41%

- Waterville Opera House

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

20%

- Waterville Opera House

RIDE THE CYCLONE

11%

- Some Theatre Company

THE HELLO GIRLS

8%

- Some Theatre Company

LIZZIE

8%

- Some Theatre Company

THE ONLY EXCEPTION

6%

- Slemons Productions

SPESH! THE MINI-MUSICAL

6%

- Sandy River Players

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

46%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)

32%

- Portland Stage Company

HOLIGAYS ARE HERE AGAIN

15%

- Penobscot Theatre Co.

FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE

6%

- Snowlion Rep

MATILDA

12%

Benjamin Fisher -- Waterville Opera House

FOOTLOOSE

9%

Jesse Murphy -- Lakewood Theater

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Danni Melanson -- Lakewood Theater

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

6%

Will Searway -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Evelyn Lacroix -- Lakewood Theater

BIG FISH

4%

Andrew Marcotte -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

BIG FISH

4%

Alex Robbins -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Ben Fisher -- Waterville Opera House

MATILDA

3%

Lisa Neal -- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

3%

Tommy Waltz -- Portland Players

FUN HOME

3%

Rebecca Rinaldi -- Portland Players

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Jacob Sutherland -- Waterville Opera House

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Owen Lewis -- Monmouth Community Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

3%

Erin Leddy -- Lyric Music Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Curran Grant -- Lyric Music Theater

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Ava Frechette -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

LIZZIE

2%

Phoenix Morton -- Some Theatre Company

NEXT TO NORMAL

2%

Todd Daly -- Lyric Music Theater

MATILDA

2%

Jessica Haviland -- Waterville Opera House

RENT

2%

Quinn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

BIG FISH

2%

Molly Lemont -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Jeff McNally -- Lyric Music Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Elsa Jolliffe-Saunders -- Some Theatre Company

RENT

1%

Daniel Perkins -- Some Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Isabelle Grignon -- Portland Players

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

12%

Daniel Durston -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

11%

Dominick Varney -- Penobscot Theatre

PETE THE CAT

5%

Isabelle Grignon -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

5%

Sam Sherwood -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

5%

Maya Thomas -- Maine State Music Theater

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Bobby Ellis -- Maine State Music Theatre

HIGH SOCIETY

5%

Robyn Hurder -- Ogunquit Playhouse

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

4%

Brie Roche -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Mary Kate Morrissey -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Charis Leos -- Maine State Music Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

4%

Emma Hall -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Kent M. Lewis -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

4%

Ashley c Turner -- Portland stage

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Rob McClure -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

3%

Sam Jones -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HIGH SOCIETY

2%

Max Clayton -- Ogunquit Playhouse

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

2%

Joanna Clarke -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

ANASTASIA

2%

Coleman Cummings -- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

Coleman Cummings -- Maine State Music Theatre

TOOTSIE

2%

Dan De Luca -- Maine State Music Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Lila Coogan -- MSMT

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

1%

Curt Dale Clark -- Maine State Music Theatre/ Public Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

1%

Maria Cristina Posada Slye -- Maine State Music Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Gregg Goodbrod -- Maine State Music Theatre

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

1%

Charis Leos -- Maine State Music Theatre/Public Theatre

MATILDA

20%

Bethany Gordon -- Waterville Opera House

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

14%

Jared Lennon -- Lakewood Theater

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

7%

Brian Harris -- City Theatre- Biddeford, ME

THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

6%

Tom Haushalter -- Portland Players

PUFFS

6%

Benet Moholland -- Some Theatre Company

DEATHTRAP

5%

Bart Shattuck -- Waterville Opera House

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

4%

Abby Rice -- True North Theatre

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

3%

Alex Anton -- Royal River Community Players

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

3%

Tricia Hobbs -- True North Theatre

PUFFS

3%

Emma Bard -- Some Theatre Company

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

3%

Tom Lott -- Belfast Maskers

PUFFS

3%

Quinn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

3%

Sarah Johnson -- Waterville Opera House

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Sophie Urey -- Slemons Productions

ENDGAME

2%

Austin Frederick -- Emery Community Arts

PUFFS

2%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

2%

Elizabeth Lutjens -- Royal River Community Players

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Gretchen Welle -- Slemons Productions

THE COTTAGE

2%

Forest Gregory -- Waterville Opera House

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

2%

Melissa Record -- Monmouth Community Players

DEATHTRAP

2%

Jonas Maines -- Waterville Opera House

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

1%

Paige Scala -- Slemons Productions

MOUSETRAP

1%

Tom O’Reilley -- Chocolate Church Arts Center

LIFE SUCKS

1%

Jared Roxby -- True North Theatre

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

1%

Melissa Burkart -- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

18%

Emma Graffam -- Out There Theater Company

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

8%

Chartreuse Money -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

8%

Tyler Costigan -- Mad Horse Theater Company

NOT QUITE ALMOST

6%

Aidan J. Lawrence -- Portland Stage

TWELFTH NIGHT

5%

A.J. Baldwin -- Theater At Monmouth

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

5%

Ashley C. Turner -- Portland Stage Company

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

5%

Thursday Farrar -- Portland Stage Company

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

4%

Sandy Clancy -- Theater at Monmouth

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Amber McNew -- Theater At Monmouth

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

4%

Kelly Letourneau -- Theater at Monmouth

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

4%

Allison McCall -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

AS YOU LIKE IT

3%

Jonas Maines -- Fenix Theatre Company

MURDER FOR TWO

3%

Robbie Harrison -- Portland Stage

NOT QUITE ALMOST

3%

Hannah Daly -- Portland Stage

REALLY

3%

Christine Louise Marshall -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Bari Robinson -- Portland Theatre Festival

NOT QUITE ALMOST

2%

Shawn Denegre-Vaught -- Portland Stage

NOT QUITE ALMOST

2%

Emily Verla -- Portland Stage

I’LL EAT YOU LAST

2%

Lynne McGhee -- Stevens Square

DEEP BLUE SOUND

2%

Dustin Tucker -- Portland Theatre Festival

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Portland Thomas -- Portland stage

REALLY

2%

Juliet Tasker -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

2%

Robbie Harrison -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

2%

Lucas Prizant -- Theater at Monmouth

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

Jasmine Shanise -- Portland Theatre Festival

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

19%

- Lakewood Theater

THE LION WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

13%

- Portland Players

HIGH SOCIETY

11%

- Ogunquit Playhouse

DEATHTRAP

11%

- Waterville Opera House

PUFFS

9%

- Some Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

6%

- Waterville Opera House

COTTAGE

6%

- Waterville Opera House

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

5%

- Belfast Maskers

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

5%

- Slemons Productions

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

4%

- Royal River Community Players

THE GAMES AFOOT

3%

- Monmouth Community Players

MOUSETRAP

2%

- Chocolate Church Arts Center

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

2%

- True North Theatre

LIFE SUCKS

2%

- True North Theatre

SAINT DAD

1%

- Lincoln County Community Theater

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

1%

- Meetinghouse Theatre Lab

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

21%

- Out There Theater Company

DARKER THE NIGHT, BRIGHTER THE STARS (NOT QUITE, ALMOST)

15%

- Portland Stage Company

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

13%

- Portland Stage Company

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED

12%

- Theater at Monmouth

A DELICATE BALANCE

11%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

9%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

MAKE BELIEVE

7%

- Portland Theatre Festival

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

4%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

DEEP BLUE SOUND

4%

- Portland Theatre Festival

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

- Portland Theatre Festival

REALLY

2%

- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

SWEENEY TODD

63%

- Opera Maine

THE BARBER OF THE CAPE

19%

- Opera in the Pines

PAUL'S CASE

9%

- Opera Maine

SVADBA

9%

- Hogfish

MATILDA

16%

Chad Lefebvre -- Waterville Opera House

RAVENSCROFT

8%

Dani Maupin -- Lakewood Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Chad Lefebvre -- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

6%

Whitney Brown -- Portland Players

NEXT TO NORMAL

6%

Steve Lupien -- Lyric Music Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

6%

Sage Bartlett -- Lyric Music Theater

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Don Smith -- Portland Players

DEATHTRAP

5%

Allison Turlo -- Waterville Opera House

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

5%

Mathew Haley -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

4%

Allison Turlo -- Waterville Opera House

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

4%

Ben Wetzel -- True North Theatre

FUN HOME

3%

Whitney Brown/Tim Baker -- Portland Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Olliver Young -- Monmouth Community Players

LIZZIE

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

LIFE SUCKS

3%

Tricia A. Hobbs -- True North Theatre

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

2%

Ian Michaud -- Royal River Community Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RENT

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Elaaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

DEATHTRAP

2%

Ally Turlo -- Waterville Opera House

THE HELLO GIRLS

2%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

SAINT DAD

1%

John Mulcahy -- Lincoln County Community Theater

TITANIC

17%

Adam Koch -- Ogunquit Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

11%

Nate Bertone -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

11%

Klara Zieglerova -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Chuck Kading -- Maine State Music Theatre

HIGH SOCIETY

7%

Alexander Dodge -- Ogunquit Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Paul Black -- MSMT

NOT QUITE ALMOST

5%

Anita Stewart -- Portland Stage

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE

5%

Kaitlyn Larrosa -- Out There Theater Company

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

4%

Anita Stewart -- Portland Stage Company

ANASTASIA

4%

William James Mohney -- Maine State Music Theatre

ANASTASIA

4%

Bill Mohney -- Maine State Music Theatre

WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD

4%

Jake Cote -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

REALLY

3%

Sage Bartlett -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

3%

Jim Leighton -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

TOOTSIE

3%

Kyle Dixon -- Maine State Music Theatre

A DELICATE BALANCE

2%

Steve Lupien -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

EDWARD ALBEE'S A DELICATE BALANCE

2%

Steve Lupien -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

MATILDA

22%

Elise DeSeifer -- Waterville Opera House

NEXT TO NORMAL

12%

Alex Hennings -- Lyric Music Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

10%

Nic Robichaud -- Lyric Music Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Elise DeSeifer -- Waterville Opera House

FUN HOME

5%

Jason Murray -- Portland Players

THE BIKINIS

4%

Damon Leibert -- Lincoln County Community Theater

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Justin Norton -- Portland Players

LIZZIE

4%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

4%

Juniper Purinton -- Waterville Opera House

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

4%

Keith Mercik -- Monmouth Community Players

RENT

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Justin Norton -- Lyric Music Theater

RENT

3%

Jason Wilkes -- Some Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Justin Norton -- Lyric Music Theater

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Logan Bard -- Some Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Justin Norton -- Portland Players

PUFFS

2%

Elaine Bard -- Some Theatre Company

DEATHTRAP

1%

Juniper Purinton -- Waterville Opera House

COME FROM AWAY

20%

Kevin Heard -- Ogunquit Playhouse

TITANIC

13%

Kevin Heard -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HIGH SOCIETY

9%

Haley Parcher -- Ogunquit Playhouse

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Shannon Slaton -- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

7%

Shannon Slaton -- Maine State Music Theatre

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

6%

Nic Robichaud -- Mad Horse Theatre Company

NAKED MOLE RAT: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

6%

Nic Robichaud -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

ANASTASIA

6%

Shannon Slaton -- Maine State Music Theatre

BABY SHARK

6%

Ryan McGowan -- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

GUYS & DOLLS

6%

Kevin Heard -- Ogunquit Playhouse

DEEP BLUE SOUND

4%

Seth Asa -- Portland Theatre Festival

NOT QUITE ALMOST

3%

Seth Asa -- Portland Stage

TOOTSIE

3%

Shannon Slaton -- MSMT

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Seth Asa Sengel -- Portland Stage Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

10%

Hailey Bouchard -- Waterville Opera House

FOOTLOOSE

10%

Abbie Kneeland -- Lakewood Theater

MATILDA

7%

Wesley Pierson -- Waterville Opera House

MATILDA

6%

Dean Neal -- Waterville Opera House

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

4%

Anna Dunbar -- Sandy River Players

LIZZIE

4%

Emma Campbell -- Some Theatre Company

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

4%

Edith Bambakakis -- Waterville Opera House

NEXT TO NORMAL

4%

Will Searway -- Lyric Music Theater

SHREK

3%

Kiki Belanger -- Deertrees Theatre

THE HELLO GIRLS

3%

Benet Moholland -- Some Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Jessica Burrill -- Lakewood Theater

RENT

3%

Abbie Burgess -- Some Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Birdie Gay -- Monmouth Community Players

SHREK

3%

Andrew Marcotte -- Deertrees Theatre

BIG FISH

3%

Emily Lemont -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

SHREK

2%

Zachary Field -- The Grand

FUN HOME

2%

Isabelle Grignon -- Portland Players

SHREK

2%

Andy Phinney -- The Grand

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Dan Tetreault -- Arts in Motion Theatre Company

FUN HOME

2%

Rachel Henry -- Portland Players

FUN HOME

2%

Caroline Chung -- Portland Players

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Mikayla Jane -- Lyric Music Theater

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Caleb Eugley -- Lyric Music Theater

THE HELLO GIRLS

1%

Clayton Perry -- Some Theatre Company

BIG FISH

1%

Annikka Mocciola -- Schoolhouse Arts Center

WHEN ELVIS MET THE BEATLES

9%

Marcus Antonio -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

9%

Christie Robinson -- Penobscot Theatre Company

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

8%

Ira Kramer -- Penobscot Theatre Co.

TITANIC

7%

Wesley Taylor -- Ogunquit Playhouse

TITANIC

6%

Ben Jacoby -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

6%

Amber Rose -- Maine State Music Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

6%

Charis Leos -- Maine State Music Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

6%

Mykal Kilgore -- Ogunquit Playhouse

ANASTASIA

5%

Amanda Rose -- MSMT

SHOULDA BEEN YOU

5%

Mikayla Jane -- Good Theater

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Yurel Echezarreta -- Maine State Music Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Kristina Leopold -- Maine State Music Theatre

HIGH SOCIETY

4%

Bryan Batt -- Ogunquit Playhouse

HIGH SOCIETY

4%

Charlotte Van Ledtje -- Ogunquit Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Megan Marino -- OperaMaine

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

Ed Romanoff -- Maine State Music Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

Kailah Jones -- Maine State Music Theatre

SHOULDA BEEN YOU

2%

Mark Rubin -- Good Theater

TOOTSIE

2%

David GIrlolmo -- Maine State Music Theatre

TOOTSIE

2%

Jen Cody -- Maine State Music Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Nick Gaswirth -- MSMT

TOOTSIE

2%

Teri Garr Role -- Maine State Music Theatre

SHOULDA BEEN YOU

1%

Nate Stephenson -- Good Theater

MATILDA

13%

Emma Bailey -- Waterville Opera House

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

11%

Jen Day -- Lakewood Theater

MATILDA

11%

Brielle Michaud -- Waterville Opera House

PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

8%

Atticus/Alice Watson -- Royal River Community Players

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

6%

Emily Hayes -- Slemons Productions

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

5%

Emily Willette -- Monmouth Community Players

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

Mike Clements -- Lakewood Theater

DEATHTRAP

4%

Cherie Champe -- Waterville Opera House

PUFFS

4%

Brandon Clark -- Some Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

4%

Alison Cox -- True North Theatre

PUFFS

4%

Becky Adams -- Some Theatre Company

THE COTTAGE

3%

Lindsay Hammes -- Waterville Opera House

LIFE SUCKS

2%

Gracie Farrar -- True North Theatre

BECKY’S NEW CAR

2%

Tom Lott -- Belfast Maskers

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Jenny Hart -- Belfast Maskers

THE COTTAGE

2%

Clarissa Bernardini -- Waterville Opera House

PUFFS

2%

Quinn Bard -- Some Theatre Company

PUFFS

2%

Jake Sherburne -- Some Theatre Company

PUFFS

2%

Deb Elz-Hammond -- Some Theatre Company

BROKEN CLOCK

2%

Stacy Perez -- Maine Inside Out

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

2%

Owen McAnuff -- Slemons Productions

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

1%

Mo Milliken -- Slemons Productions

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

1%

Justin Reid -- Slemons Productions

PUFFS

1%

Katy England -- Some Theatre Company

THE CHILDREN'S HOUR

1%

Jules Gudaitis -- True North Theatre

BABY SHARK

26%

Allison McCall -- The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

24%

Samuel B. Jackson -- Portland Stage Company

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

18%

Mark Rubin -- Mad Horse Theatre Co.

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

13%

Portland Thomas -- Portland Stage Company

PRIMARY TRUST

12%

Ashanti Williams -- Portland Theatre Festival

PRIMARY TRUST

6%

George Sopko -- Portland Theatre Festival

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

54%

- Waterville Opera House

CHARLOTTE'S WEB THE MUSICAL

17%

- Royal River Community Players

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

16%

- Some Theatre Company

FINDING NEMO

14%

- Sandy River Players

WILLY WONKA

20%

- Maine State Music Theatre

ALADDIN

19%

- Maine State Music Theatre

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

19%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

BABY SHARK

16%

- Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

PETE THE CAT

14%

- Maddy's Theatre

SNOW WHITE

9%

- Maine State Music Theatre

MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS

2%

- Maddy's Theatre

24%

Waterville Opera House

12%

Lakewood Theater

8%

Some Theatre Company

7%

Schoolhouse Arts Center

7%

Portland Players

7%

Lyric Music Theater

5%

Maine State Music Theater

4%

Sandy River Players

4%

Arts in Motion Theatre Company

3%

Royal River Community Players

2%

Lakewood

2%

Ten Bucks Theatre Company

2%

Slemons Productions

2%

The Grand

2%

True North Theatre

2%

Community Little Theater

1%

Monmouth Community Players

1%

The Heartwood Theater

1%

Public Theater

1%

Belfast Maskers

1%

Studio Theatre of Bath

0%

Lincoln County Community Theater

22%

Ogunquit Playhouse

20%

Waterville House

9%

Penobscot Theatre Company

9%

Maine State Music Theatre / MSMT

7%

Out There Theater Company

5%

Maine State Music Theatre

4%

Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

4%

Penobscot Theatre Co.

4%

Portland Stage Company

4%

Theater at Monmouth

3%

Mad Horse Theatre Company

2%

Portland Theatre Festival

2%

Good Theater

2%

The Public Theatre

1%

Maddy's Theatre

1%

Public Theater Lewiston

0%

Drama Club

Wrong region? Click here.

NEXT UP FOR YOU A SWINGIN' CHRISTMAS: The Holiday Music Of Tony Bennett Comes to City Theater The USM Department of Theatre To Present USM FALL DANCE CONCERT ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 15 Hot Tickets of the Week: DEATH BECOMES HER, ALADDIN & More Browse More BWW FOR YOU

