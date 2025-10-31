DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Comes To Good Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Good Theater will bring a sharply comedic twist to the gothic canon this fall with the Portland premiere of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, running November 6 - 23, 2025, at the newly renovated Good Theater at Stevens Square. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, the play reimagines Bram Stoker's classic through a contemporary lens of quick-change farce, gender play, and queer camp.

A hit in New York and regional theaters nationwide, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors condenses Stoker's sprawling novel into a 90-minute, lightning-paced satire featuring just five actors in more than a dozen roles. Critics have praised the play as “a gay, sexy, campy delight” (Theatremania), “over-the-top and bloody hilarious” (DC Theater Arts), and “a scream” (Time Out New York). Forbes called it “non-stop hilarity,” noting, “You don't want to miss this.”

The story follows Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé Jonathan Harker as they enlist the help of famed female vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing to rescue Lucy's sister Mina from the dangerously seductive Count Dracula. The result is a spirited blend of Victorian melodrama and modern absurdity, part Mel Brooks, part Monty Python, and entirely its own brand of theatrical fun.

“Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is outrageous, clever, and joyfully over the top,” said Good Theater Artistic Director Brian P. Allen. “It continues our season of laughter with theater that celebrates connection, resilience, and joy. After opening our year with It Shoulda Been You, this is the perfect next chapter: fast, funny, and a little bit wicked.”

Gusta Johnson, Good Theater's Executive Director, said, “Opening our first full Main Stage show in our new home at Stevens Square was a true milestone for Good Theater. It Shoulda Been You brought record audiences and so much laughter to the space, and Dracula builds beautifully on that momentum. It's smart, inclusive, and completely unafraid to be silly, which is exactly the kind of theater that brings people together.”

The cast features all local performers including John Logan, Megan Cross, Casey Turner, Michael Wood*, and Tom Haushalter. The creative team includes Nathan Gregory (Director), David Bass-Clark (Assistant Director), Katy Click (Stage Manager), Tracy Washburn (Scenic Designer), Rebecca Copeland (Costume Designer), Emily Kenny (Lighting Designer), Cory Macgowan (Sound Designer), Janice Gardner (Intimacy Coordination) and Steve Underwood (Production Manager).

Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays at Good Theater at Square Theater, 631 Stevens Avenue in Portland.