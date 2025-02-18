URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Comes to Derby Dinner Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Broadway Musical Comedy, Urinetown The Musical, February 19 thru March 30, 2025. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs.

Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown The Musical is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny.

The winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown The Musical was written by Greg Kotis with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann. Derby Dinner's production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Landon Sholar, Jillian Prefach Baker, Kaitlyn Sage, Phil Thomas, Katelyn Webb, Ben Teitelbaum, Clay Smith, and more!

