Louisville Native Sonya Hensley To Debut Her New Show At The Kentucky Center - Mex Theater

Multidisciplinary artist Sonya Hensley is giving her hometown the opportunity to see her world premiere, "A One Woman Show : The Scat Life" at The Kentucky Center - Mex Theater.

After performing in 59 countries with legendary artists in world class venues she wants to share her journey and inspire others to share their bliss through creative endeavors. The show is created and written by Ms Hensley. Her director and dramaturg is Jou Jou Papailler, another well know local Artist, Actor and Producer. She'll share stories, spoken word, art, music, and dance. A jubilant jaunt of perseverance and rebirth.

The performances are scheduled for:

November 21 7:00PM, with an artist meet and greet 8:15PM

November 22 7:00PM, with an artist talk back 8:15PM

The Kentucky Center - Mex Theater

501 W. Main St, Louisville Kentucky 40202

These performances have been generously funded by Kentucky Foundation for Women, Fund For The Arts and made possible with support from Kentucky Performing Arts Spaces for All Fund.

A Message from Sonya Hensley:

My mission at this point in my life is to encourage people, especially woman and others who have cared for everything and everyone else their whole lives. They put their dreams on the back burner. I want them to pull out their pens, paper, coloring books, music, fun outfits, play, heal, and laugh.

I want to inspire till I expire. I was just a little girl growing up in the west end. Look at the great adventure that came from the free dance classes, the J. Graham Brown School art classes and lots of mentors. I am now a mentor too!