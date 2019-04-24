The Kentucky Center And 91.9 WFPK Present Steve Earle and The Dukes

The Kentucky Center presents Steve Earle & The Dukes on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main St.

Tickets start at $35. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org/presents, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Steve Earle is an American rock, country and folk singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor who began his career in Nashville and released his first EP in 1982.

Earle's breakthrough album "Guitar Town" was released in 1986, and since then, he has released 15 studio albums and received three Grammy awards.

Steve Earle & The Dukes are touring in support of their new recording, "GUY," released in March 2019. "GUY" is a 16-song tribute to the legendary songwriter Guy Clark.

"GUY" appears ten years after Earle's Grammy Award-winning album "TOWNES," his tribute to his other songwriting mentor, Townes Van Zandt.

Earle met Guy Clark after hitchhiking from San Antonio to Nashville in 1974. A few months after his arrival, Earle replaced a young Rodney Crowell as bassist in Guy's band.







