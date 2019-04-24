The Kentucky Center And 91.9 WFPK Present Steve Earle and The Dukes

Apr. 24, 2019  

The Kentucky Center And 91.9 WFPK Present Steve Earle and The Dukes

The Kentucky Center presents Steve Earle & The Dukes on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main St.

Tickets start at $35. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org/presents, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Steve Earle is an American rock, country and folk singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor who began his career in Nashville and released his first EP in 1982.

Earle's breakthrough album "Guitar Town" was released in 1986, and since then, he has released 15 studio albums and received three Grammy awards.

Steve Earle & The Dukes are touring in support of their new recording, "GUY," released in March 2019. "GUY" is a 16-song tribute to the legendary songwriter Guy Clark.

"GUY" appears ten years after Earle's Grammy Award-winning album "TOWNES," his tribute to his other songwriting mentor, Townes Van Zandt.

Earle met Guy Clark after hitchhiking from San Antonio to Nashville in 1974. A few months after his arrival, Earle replaced a young Rodney Crowell as bassist in Guy's band.



Related Articles View More Louisville Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Louisville Glows Orange In Celebration Of The 2019 Awards In The Arts
  • The Kentucky Center And 91.9 WFPK Present Steve Earle and The Dukes
  • The Carnegie Announces Cast For AMERICAN IDIOT
  • Beatles Vs. Stones Show Comes To Duke Energy Center
  • The Kentucky Center And 91.9 WFPK Present The Paul Thorn Band With Scott Miller
  • HIT THE WALL Comes to Pandora Productions

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup