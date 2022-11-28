The Carnegie Announces Cast For Upcoming Production Of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
The splash-hit musical takes The Carnegie stage January 28- February 12, 2023.
The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is set to be lovingly adapted for the stage, complete with an onstage rainstorm, in The Carnegie's production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN this January. New York City based actor Logan Anthony will return to The Carnegie this winter to star as Don Lockwood in the stage adaptation of the beloved movie musical SINGIN' IN THE RAIN.
He previously appeared as Favorite Son in The Carnegie's hit 2019 production of Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT. Locally, Anthony has performed with Cincinnati Landmark Productions, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Kincaid Regional Theatre, Northern Kentucky University, and Cincinnati Music Theatre.
Anthony is joined by Chris Logan Carter, a resident artist at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, as Cosmo Brown, University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Senior Delaney Benson as Kathy Selden, and Wright State University student and Carnegie veteran, Juno Brosas as Lina Lamont. The production is directed and choreographed by Maggie Perrino, Artistic Director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts. CCM faculty member Steve Goers is the Music Director.
The multi-talented ensemble features several faces familiar to The Carnegie audiences including Aaron Marshall, Arabella Bertucci, Dez Hutchens, and Seava Sierra King. New to The Carnegie stage are Cody Combs, Annalese Fusaro, Madison Osment, Tre Taylor, Franny Bell, Clare Graff, Sarah Newland, and Jameson Zoller.
"We're excited to conclude our season with a song-and-dance extravaganza that will melt away the winter blues and build excitement for our recently announced 2023-24 season," said The Carnegie Theatre Director, Tyler Gabbard. "I look forward to seeing audiences of all ages delight in this glorious musical fantasy!"
Complete with technicolor costumes, a stunning set, and an onstage rainstorm, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is packed with memorable songs, including "Good Morning," "Moses Supposes," "Broadway Melody," and the beloved title song. Tickets to SINGIN' IN THE RAIN may be purchased by calling (859) 957-1940 or by visiting thecarnegie.com. The production is sponsored by Johnson Investment Council.
The recently announced 2023 Summer Series includes KINKY BOOTS, LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL, and GUYS AND DOLLS. In Winter 2024, The Carnegie will present HELLO, DOLLY! Tickets for the 2023-24 season will go on sale in early 2023.
CAST
Don Lockwood - Logan Anthony*
Cosmo Brown - Chris Logan Carter
Kathy Selden - Delaney Benson
Lina Lamont - Juno Brosas
Ensemble - Cody Combs, Annalese Fusaro, Aaron Marshall, Madison Osment, Tre Taylor
Teen Ensemble - Franny Bell, Arabella Bertucci, Clare Graff, Sarah Newland, Jameson Zoller
Youth Ensemble - Dez Hutchens, Seava Sierra King
Swings - Cody Combs, Julia Schick
*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
PRODUCTION TEAM
Director/Choreographer - Maggie Perrino
Music Director - Steve Goers
Scenic Designer - Tyler Gabbard
Costume Designer - Allison Jones
Lighting Designer - Kate Ingram
Sound Designer - Eric Bardes
Technical Director - Doug Stock
Production Stage Manager - Morgan Becker
Assistant Stage Manager - Erin Caudill
Assistant Director - Grace Wagner
Associate Choreographer - Julia Schick
Producer - Tyler Gabbard
The Carnegie is Northern Kentucky's largest multidisciplinary arts venue providing theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. The Carnegie facility is home to The Carnegie Galleries, the Otto M. Budig Theatre, and the Eva G. Farris Education Center. More information about The Carnegie is available at www.thecarnegie.com or by calling (859) 491-2030.
