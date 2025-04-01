SINGIN' IN THE RAIN to Close Out Derby Dinner Playhouse's 50th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the classic musical comedy, "Singin' in the Rain", April 3 through May 18, 2025.

Set in 1920's Hollywood in the days of the talkies, this light-hearted romantic comedy is filled with show-stopping dance numbers and will please any fan of the golden age of movie musicals. Additionally, audience members sitting close to the stage will be given rain ponchos to keep dry because IT WILL ACTUALLY RAIN ON STAGE!

"Singin' in the Rain" is based on the MGM film featuring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O'Connor. Adapted for the stage by Betty Camden and Adolph Green, "Singin' in the Rain" features a musical score by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. Memorable songs include "Good Morning", "Make 'Em Laugh", "Broadway Melody", and the title song "Singin' in the Rain".

"Singin' in the Rain" is under the direction of Tina Jo Wallace with Choreography by Megan Bliss and Musical Direction by Scott Bradley. Cast members will include Tyler Bliss, Mitchell Lewis, Kaitlyn Sage, Jillian Prefach Baker, J.R. Stuart, Sara King, and more!

