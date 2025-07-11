Photos: The Lexington Theatre Company Presents 42ND STREET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lexington Theatre Company is bringing Broadway and Rising Stars to the stage. 42nd Street will be led by Ron Bohmer as Julian Marsh, Kristen Beth Williams as Dorothy Brock, Elizabeth McGuire as Peggy Sawyer, and Griffin Wilkins as Billy Lawlor. They will be joined by local favorites Karyn Czar as Maggie Jones, and Brance Cornelius as Bert Barry. See photos here!

A remarkable group of artists from across the country and right here in Lexington/Central Kentucky will bring the dazzling supporting roles and tap-dancing ensemble to life. The cast will be rounded out by Tim X Davis (Abner Dillon), Matthew Belopavlovich (Pat Denning), Ari’el Chaim Barmor (Andy Lee), Caroline Lynch Desmarais (Ann Reilly), Melissa Lynne Jones (Lorraine Fleming), Jess Zylstra (Phyllis Dale), Dan Klimko (Mac), Melanie Becker, Ella Ciuro, Chase Fontenot, Matt Guernier, Abby Hesselroth, John Kearney, Erin Klocke, Madison Knapp, Miller Jay Kraps, Nate Krohmer, Caroline Morrison, Fiona Mowbray, Molly Munn, Marc Pavan, David Benjamin Perry, and Abigayle Kate Gatton Stokes. Supporting our ensemble are Lexington/Central Kentucky high school performers Annabel Ahn, Addie Baker, Cricket Brown, Elijah Burton, Bratcher H. Chamberlain, Sterling Coleman, Arabella Collier, Reilly Dalton, Carter Johnston, Whitman Keith, Luke Palmer, Hadley Roach, Maddy Rodriquez, Ava Wallett, and Nicholas E. Wilson.

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of The Lex’s mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 2,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and The Lexington Theatre Company’s home city of Lexington, KY.