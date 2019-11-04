NKU Will Premiere Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its 2019-2020 Theatre + Dance Season with a regional premiere of a new musical - Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY. The production runs Nov. 15-24 at NKU's Corbett Theatre. For more information and tickets, visit nku.edu/freakyfriday.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter. FREAKY FRIDAY, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic.

The concept of walking in someone else's shoes is an age-old concept. In a world filled with division and polarizing personalities, it seems particularly fitting to present a work that delivers a message of compassion and empathy. Freaky Friday does just that. Several characters in the musical are so fully immersed in their own goals and agenda that they have no room for alternate points of view. For Katherine and Ellie Blake, the opportunity to live each other's life for a day yields frustration, confusion, and ultimately, respect and understanding. The central metaphor of Freaky Friday resounds in all of us in our daily lives.

The NKU cast features Blair Lamb (Ellie Blake), Sarah Hack (Katherine Blake), Charlie Lindeman (Fletcher Blake), Jackson Hurt (Mike), Danielle Ullman (Gretchen), Andie Angel (Hannah), Jake Hunter (Adam), Ellie O'Hara (Savannah), Cian Steele (Parker), Mattison Sullivan (Wells/Fish Vendor), Arianna Catalano (Laurel/Minion), Thomas Smith (Florist/Marquis), Victoria Avery (Torrey/Adam's Mom), Logan Anthony (Louis/Wells' Dad), Alex Slade (Grandpa Gordon/Mr. Blumen/Senor O Brien/Parker's Dad/Gym Asst), Megan Carlson (Grandma Helene/Mrs. Luckenbill/Mrs. Time/Gretchen's Mom), Kali Marsh (Danielle/Ms. Meyers/Officer Sitz/Savannah's Mom), JeShaun Jackson (Dr. Ehrin/P. Bruno/Officer Kowalski/Security Guard/Gym Asst.). The Ensemble is comprised of Ethan Brooks Baker, Chloe Hedrick, Kanai Nakata, and Grace Vetter. The show is directed by Jamey Strawn. Other creative team members include Damon Stevens (Musical Director), Tracey Bonner (Choreographer), Anna Catton (Scenic Designer), Isabel Sleczkowski (Props Design/Master), Ronnie Chamberlain (Costume Designer), Mark Brackman (Lighting Designer), Zach Collins (Sound Designer), and Halee Hood (Hair/Makeup Designer). The Stage Manager is Emily Vicars, and Assistant Stage Managers are Jensyn Bowman and Holden Casada.

For more information, call the NKU School of the Arts Box Office at (859) 572-5464 or visit nku.edu/sotatickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You