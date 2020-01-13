NKU Commonwealth Theatre Announces 2020 Summer Season

Commonwealth Theatre Company at Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts is proud to present the musical comedy of BEGUILED AGAIN, and the comedy of NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS as their 2020 summer dinner theatre season. A buffet dinner will be served in the NKU SOTA Art Gallery with performances taking place in the NKU Robert & Rosemary Stauss Theatre.

BEGUILED AGAIN - The Songs of RODGERS & HART

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Lorenz Hart

Conceived By J. Barry Lewis, Lynnette Barkley and Craig D. Ames

Music Arrangements by Craig D. Ames

Co-Directed by Dee Anne Bryll and Ed Cohen

Music Directed by Damon Stevens

June 4-21, 2020

The remarkable partnership of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart spanned twenty-four years, resulting in the scores for thirty stage musicals and nine films. While their songs are acknowledged as among the most sophisticated and witty of their time, they could also be stunning in their simplicity and directness. BEGUILED AGAIN illuminates the astonishing breadth of their output with a musical menu offering nearly fifty selections from the incomparable Rodgers and Hart songbook. This cleverly compiled potpourri juxtaposes the urbane and the melancholy, the sardonic and the romantic, providing ever-changing and contrasting emotional journeys that give this revue real momentum. There is no linear plot or 'and then they wrote' narrative. Rather, the songs are grouped thematically in ways that allow them to tell their own stories and reveal their splendor in the process. BEGUILED AGAIN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS

By Katherine DiSavino

Directed by Michael Hatton/Corrie Danieley

July 9-26, 2020

Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she'll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her nana get arrested - or worse - evicted? NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

For more information visit nku.edu/ctc or 859-572-5464.





