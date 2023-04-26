NKU Announces On-Tour Theatre Season

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts is excited to announce its upcoming 2023-24 Theatre and Dance season. With the Fine Arts Center set to undergo major renovations to its theatre spaces, SOTA is taking its productions on tour to various locations, including the NKU Digitorium and The Carnegie, offering theatergoers the chance to experience these shows like never before.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Sept. 28 - Oct. 8, 2023 | NKU Griffin Hall Digitorium

The season opens with the Tony Award-winning play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," based on the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens. The story follows 15-year-old Christopher, a boy with an extraordinary brain that is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he discovers his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, he finds himself under suspicion and sets out to solve the mystery, leading him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world. This production will be staged at NKU's Griffin Hall Digitorium from September 28 to October 8, 2023.

9 to 5 The Musical

Nov. 3-11, 2023 | The Carnegie

Next up is the hilarious musical "9 to 5 The Musical," featuring music and lyrics by country icon Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick. Set in the late 1970s, the story centers around three female coworkers who are fed up with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. They come up with a plan to get even and, in a series of outrageous events, give their workplace a dream makeover while taking control of the company that had always kept them down. This production will take place at The Carnegie in Covington, KY, from November 3-11, 2023.

Dance '24

Feb. 16-18, 2024 | NKU Greaves Concert Hall

The annual dance concert "Dance '24" celebrates the incredible versatility of dance and explores the power of storytelling and emotion through movement. Featuring a company of the best young dance artists, Dance '24 will present a concert of new and innovative works created by faculty, guest artists, and nationally renowned choreographers. Whether you're a seasoned patron of dance or attending your first concert, Dance '24 has something for everyone - favorite traditional forms such as musical theatre, tap, and ballet, as well as contemporary dance forms that include modern, jazz, vernacular, improvisation, and African/Afro-Fusion. Get ready to experience the transformational power of dance! The concert will take place at NKU's Greaves Concert Hall from February 16-18, 2024.

Amélie

March 15-23, 2024 | The Carnegie

Following that is the enchanting musical "Amélie," based on the beloved French film. With a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, this whimsical story follows Amélie, an imaginative young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness, she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. This production will run from March 15-23, 2024, at The Carnegie.

The Play That Goes Wrong

April 11-20, 2024 | The Carnegie

The season concludes with "The Play That Goes Wrong," a comedy by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields that promises to be a smash hit. From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes a farce about the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor." The show has everything you never wanted to see, including an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! The production will be staged at The Carnegie from April 11-20, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at nku.edu/tickets. More information about the season will be available at theatre.nku.edu.