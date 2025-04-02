Market House Theatre Names Benjamin S. Grimes As New Managing Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the fall of 2024, Market House Theatre initiated a search for its next Managing Artistic Director following the announcement by Executive Director Michael Cochran that he will retire at the end of MHT's 61st season on June 30, 2025.

To assist with this process, the MHT Board of Directors engaged the arts consulting firm, Arts Consulting Group, in September 2024. The search attracted 80 applications from across the nation and internationally. After reviewing the applications and conducting first-round interviews, three finalists were selected to visit Paducah, tour MHT's facilities, and meet with staff and board members. "The caliber of candidates we had the privilege of considering was truly impressive, making this decision a difficult but rewarding one," said Clint Combs, Search Committee Co-Chair and MHT Board Vice-President.

Market House Theatre has appointed Benjamin S. Grimes as its new Managing Artistic Director. Grimes is a distinguished theatre artist, administrator, and educator with a wealth of experience and a deep passion for using the arts as a means of community engagement and personal transformation.

Grimes joins MHT following a nationally recognized career that blends both the performing arts and public service. A graduate of The Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University with a BFA in Acting, Grimes began his career performing in regional theatres across the country, including New York City. After more than a decade in the spotlight, he made a life-changing decision to join the U.S. Army in 2006, where he served as an Airborne Infantryman with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was deployed to Baghdad in 2006 and again in 2017.

Following his final deployment, Grimes rediscovered theatre as a path to healing and reconnection. He pursued a Master's in Public Service from the Clinton School of Public Service, focusing on theatre as a tool for social impact. His innovative work in this area led him to found Riverside Actors Theatre, a company dedicated to addressing trauma and elevating the voices of veterans and at-risk communities through performance and storytelling.

Grimes has held both artistic and administrative leadership positions with theatre companies in Chicago, New York, and Little Rock. His work as a director and actor has garnered accolades from Broadway World and the Arkansas Times. A sought-after teacher and facilitator, Grimes is known for his commitment to fostering creative, inclusive communities. In 2023, he was honored as an inaugural Catalyze Fellowship awardee by the Mid-America Arts Alliance and Windgate Foundation, recognizing his leadership and vision in the arts.

"I am deeply honored to join Market House Theatre and to call Paducah my family's new home," said Grimes. "At a time when many theatres face challenges, Market House is thriving, thanks to its incredible artists, staff, and the unwavering support of this community. I look forward to leading this dedicated team as we continue to create powerful, community-centered stories that inspire, challenge, and bring people together."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben to Market House Theatre," said Megan Mulry, MHT Board President. "His unique combination of artistic excellence, service leadership, and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission. We are excited for the energy, innovation, and compassion he will bring to the role."

Grimes will begin work with the theatre on the transition process June 2 and officially assume the role of Managing Artistic Director on July 1, 2025.

Comments