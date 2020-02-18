LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Will Open on the Pandora Stage

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ community, is pleased to present the beloved gender bending Jerry Herman (Hello Dolly, Mame) musical La Cage aux Folles for 10 performances in March. Based on the play La Cage aux Folles by Jean Poiret, with a book by Harvey Fierstein (Newsies, Kinky Boots, Torch Song), this Tony Award Winner for Best Musical (for the original production and subsequent revivals) is sure to delight audiences of every stripe. Enjoy iconic songs like I Am What I Am, Mascara and Song on the Sand in this fabulously funny show about family, identity and loving who you are.

The twenty-year relationship between Georges, a club-owner, and Albin, the head drag performer, faces a test when their son announces his engagement to the daughter of ultra-conservative political parents. To please their son, Georges and Albin agree to hide their lifestyle and play it straight for a dinner with the potential in-laws. However, Albin's different definition of 'normal' threatens to upend the entire supper with hilarious results.

La Cage aux Folles will be presented at the Henry Clay Theatre in the historic Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville. The cast is directed by the company's Artistic Director Michael J. Drury with Musical Direction by John Austin Clark and Choreography by Maggie Patten. It stars Drury alongside Pandora veteran Jason Cooper as the Albin and Georges, Susan McNease Lynch and Rusty Henle as the Dindons. William Nickles and Oliva Duff as the newly engaged youngsters. Rounding out the cast are Robert Kingery, Remy Sisk, Heather Green, Craig Nolan Highley, Celeste Vonderscmitt, Davis Jolgren with a bevvy of talented Cagelles including: AJ Hughes, Rob Morrow, Michael Detmer, Clark Worden and Brad Lambert.

La Cage aux Folles will run March 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 at 7:30 p.m.; March 15 at 5:30 p.m. with the only matinee on March 8 at 2:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $22 and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502. Tickets are also available day of show and at the door for $25.





