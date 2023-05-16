Fortune Feimster's 'Live Laugh Love' Tour Comes To Louisville

Fortune Feimster has announced six new shows for her 2023 Live Laugh Love Tour. Due to high demand, the comedian, writer, and actress will be adding shows in Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; San Antonio, TX; New Orleans, LA; Portland, Oregon; Spokane, Washington; Boise, Idaho; Minneapolis, MN; Evansville, IN; Dayton, OH; Charleston, WV; Kansas City, KS; Chesterfield; MO; and the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY.

Presale begins Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. local (code: LAUGH). Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. local at KentuckyPerformingArts.org. Learn more at FortuneFeimster.com.

Live Laugh Love Tour Dates

August 18, 2023 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

August 19, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

August 20, 2023 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center

September 15, 2023 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

September 16, 2023 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

September 29, 2023 Portland OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 30, 2023 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

October 1, 2023 Boise, ID Morrison Center

October 14, 2023 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

November 3, 2023 Evansville Old National Events Plaza

November 4, 2023 Dayton Mead Theatre at Schuster Performing Arts Center

November 5, 2023 Charleston The Theater - Charleston Coliseum Convention Center

November 30, 2023 Kansas City The Midland Theatre

December 1, 2023 Chesterfield The Factory

December 2, 2023 Louisville The Brown Theatre

About Fortune Feimster

You can catch stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Fortune Feimster, on the radio, on screens both big and small, and touring her stand-up across the nation. Fortune Feimster's one-hour specials are currently streaming on Netflix, and have gotten fantastic reviews and nominations. Prior to her one-hour specials, Netflix released Feimster's half-hour special in 2018 as part of THE STANDUPS, which received rave reviews. She has done late night TV sets on CONAN and LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers and has another acclaimed half hour special on Comedy Central.

Beginning her career in Los Angeles as a member of the prestigious Groundlings Sunday Company, Fortune Feimster first became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E's hit show CHELSEA LATELY before starring as a series regular on Hulu's THE MINDY PROJECT and NBC's CHAMPIONS. She has gone on to have many guest appearances and recurring roles on TV shows including RU PAUL'S DRAG RACE, DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, DRUNK HISTORY, CLAWS, 2 BROKE GIRLS, WORKAHOLICS, GLEE, IDIOTSITTER, TALES OF THE CITY, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, LIFE IN PIECES and @MIDNIGHT. On the film side, you can catch Fortune in OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY, SOCIAL ANIMALS, FATHER OF THE YEAR, and YES DAY. You may recognize her voice from TV, in roles including Evelyn on THE SIMPSONS, Brenda on Fox's BLESS THE HARTS, and Ava on Cartoon Network's SUMMER CAMP.

Fortune can currently be heard every morning with Tom Papa on Sirius XM's channel 93 on their show, WHAT A JOKE WITH PAPA AND FORTUNE. She also hosts a weekly podcast with her partner, Jax, called SINCERELY FORTUNE. Feimster frequently recurred on LIGHTS OUT WITH David Spade on Comedy Central and is currently starring opposite David Spade on the new Netflix series, THE NETFLIX AFTERPARTY. You can catch her playing Pam on NBC's KENAN or Pinky in the recently released BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Along with co-writing and selling two comedy pilots to ABC, the latter of which is produced by Tina Fey, Fortune co-wrote and is attached to star in two features, BAD COP BAD COP and FIELD TRIP, both of which were acquired by Spielberg's Amblin Pictures.