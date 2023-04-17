Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series Presents: Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra comes to The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater. Tickets are on-sale now.

When was the last time you witnessed strings, horns and piano at a hip-hop concert? Add to that a party-rocking DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist and a fire-breathing MC - and that is still but a fraction of what you can expect to see during Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra.

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic combine the raw energy and passion of hip-hop with the beautiful sounds of a live orchestra.

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra have performed in venues across the United States, including the famed Carnegie Hall where they were just the third hip-hop group to headline their own performance.