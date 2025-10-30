Applications Now Open For The 2026 Kentucky Governor’s School For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is now accepting applications for its 2026 class. The three-week, tuition-free summer program offers Kentucky high school sophomores and juniors the opportunity to immerse themselves in rigorous arts training, cross-disciplinary learning, and community engagement while accessing valuable college scholarship opportunities.

Applications are open through Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET / 10:59 p.m. CT, and interested students can learn more or apply at www.kentuckygsa.org.

Since its founding in 1987, GSA has served more than 9,000 young artists from all 120 Kentucky counties. Alumni include Grammy-winning vocalists, Tony-nominated performers, Kentucky Youth Poets Laureate, and countless creative leaders.

The 2026 summer program will be hosted at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) from June 7–27, 2026, marking the first session at NKU following six years at the University of Kentucky.

Instruction is offered in nine artistic disciplines — Architecture + Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music — with Graphic Design joining the curriculum as a new discipline in 2026.

Admission to GSA is competitive and based on creative potential and passion, not GPA or standardized test scores.

To support applicants and families, GSA is hosting a series of free informational webinars covering the program’s structure, application process, and alumni benefits. Each session requires registration and will be recorded for later viewing at kentuckygsa.org.

Upcoming GSA 101 Webinars:

Monday, November 10, 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT – [Register here]

Wednesday, December 3, 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT – [Register here]

Recordings of previous webinars from September 25 and October 7 are also available online.

ABOUT THE KENTUCKY GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS

The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is a public-private partnership established in 1987 by Kentucky Performing Arts, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and numerous private supporters. GSA’s funding is made possible through the leadership of the Governor’s Office, the General Assembly, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, and private donors including The Kentucky Performing Arts Endowment Fund, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, and hundreds of corporations, alumni, and community members.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) connects artists with communities through live performance, arts education, and statewide engagement. KPA contributes more than $26 million annually to Kentucky’s economy and operates three major venues in Louisville:

The Kentucky Center (501 W. Main St.)

The Brown Theatre (315 W. Broadway)

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall (724 Brent St.)

KPA is a proud member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, working to preserve and promote the state’s cultural legacy.

ABOUT NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

Northern Kentucky University (NKU) is an entrepreneurial state university serving more than 15,000 students across a thriving suburban campus near downtown Cincinnati. Ranked among the top 30 U.S. universities for value by The Wall Street Journal, NKU is known for its student-centered approach and community engagement. Learn more at nku.edu.

ABOUT THE SCHOOL OF THE ARTS AT NKU

The School of the Arts (SOTA) at NKU unites programs in Art & Design, Music, and Theatre & Dance, offering hands-on, professional arts training in a collaborative environment. Producing more than 100 public events annually, SOTA connects students to real-world opportunities across the Greater Cincinnati region and beyond. Learn more at nku.edu/sota.