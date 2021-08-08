Actors Theatre of Louisville Seeks Radical Hospitality Coordinator

Actors Theatre of Louisville has announced that they are searching for a new Radical Hospitality Coordinator.

The Radical Hospitality Coordinator serves as a vital connection between the Theatre's staff, volunteers, patrons and artists. Principal responsibilities include actively creating a welcoming environment for all people, but especially for those belonging to marginalized communities and identities and may not have felt welcomed at the Theatre before. and responsive experience for collaborators and patrons in all the Theatre's locations before, during, and after a performance.

Read more: https://bit.ly/ATLRadicalHospitality

Applicants interested in applying for this position must email (with Radical Hospitality Coordinator in the subject line) cover letter, resume and three references by August 13, 2021 to:

Zachary Meicher-Buzzi, Artistic Manager, cc Human Resources.

(Please read more at the link above for email addresses.)

No phone calls will be accepted.

Applicants must submit application through the process above. Applications only received via Facebook will not be considered.

Read the job listing at https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/184953336891154?source=post_timeline.