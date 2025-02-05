91.9 WFPK PRESENTS MARC MARON: ALL IN At The Kentucky Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



91.9 WFPK to present Marc Maron: All In on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Bomhard Theater. Tickets are available here.

Marc Maron is a stand-up comedian who has released five specials in addition to various acting credits.

In addition to his acting and stand-up work, Maron’s podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” receives over 100 million listeners every year, where he has interviewed icons from President Barak Obama to Robin Williams. Maron’s scripted series “MARON” aired for four seasons on IFC.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth’s tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

