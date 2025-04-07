WAY OF THE PEACEFUL WARRIOR Workshop Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A workshop production of the literary sensation 'Way of the Peaceful Warrior' by Dan Millman, adapted for the stage and directed by Todd Felderstein opens May 2nd at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles. The show runs May 2nd through 25th, 2025 with performances Thursday at 8 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday 2 PM.

"Way of the Peaceful Warrior," what was first a novel and then a feature film, has now been adapted for the live stage by Todd Felderstein which he is also directing. Popularized as a story that changes lives, Peaceful Warrior follows Dan, a gifted competitive gymnast, who struggles to find balance and purpose in his life as his collegiate years at Berkeley come to a close. That is until he meets a mysterious gas station attendant named Socrates who becomes his spiritual mentor helping Dan heal his body, mind and spirit.

As Dan navigates his relationships, athletic pursuits, and personal trauma, Socrates teaches him valuable life lessons about living in the present moment and letting go of ego and fear as the way to finding one's own path to enlightenment and happiness.

The play is double cast and stars: Cooper Bates, Collin Carter, Sofia Vassilieva, Maria Jimena Gastelum, Conner Piers, Tracey Silver, Michelle Eklund, Giulia Abbondanza, and Tande Mugwa

Creative Team: JR Lindsey, Set Designer; Fritz Davis, Projection Designer

Comments