Violin Phenom Randall Goosby and Guest Conductor Roderick Cox Make LACO Debuts March 19 & 20

Two prominent guest artists, esteemed guest conductor Roderick Cox and 26-year-old violin phenom Randall Goosby, make their joint Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra debuts on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 8 pm, at UCLA'S Royce Hall, and Sunday, March 20, 2022, 7 pm, at Pasadena's Ambassador Auditorium.

Goosby, who plays performs Mendelssohn's lyrical masterpiece Violin Concerto in E minor, considered a cornerstone of the violin repertoire. Cox, winner of the prestigious 2018 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award also conducts Wagner's intimate and blissful Siegfried Idyll, a symphonic poem for chamber orchestra, and Brahms' lilting Serenade No. 2 in A major. The Royce Hall concert is dedicated to the memory of Board Director emeritus, Nicholas G. Ciriello.

Cox was slated to conduct LACO last season but his appearance had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Goosby, hailed as "supremely gifted" (NPR) and "arrestingly virtuosic" (The Guardian), was signed exclusively to the recording label Decca Classics in 2020, at the age of 24.

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Goosby's LACO appearance is made possible, in part, from a generous contribution from Dr. Hervey + Doris Segall.

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at laco.org or by calling LACO at 213 622 7001 x1. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and for students.