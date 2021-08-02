Twentieth Century Studios' FREE GUY Will Be Shown at El Capitan Theatre This Month
There will be a special Opening Night Fan Event on Thursday, August 12th at 7:00 PM.
Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Twentieth Century Studios' "Free Guy" August 13 through August 26, 2021, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Audio Technology. Guests can take a picture at a "Free Guy" themed photo op and see costumes from the movie.
There will be a special Opening Night Fan Event on Thursday, August 12th at 7:00 PM. Guests will be among the first to see "Free Guy" and each ticket includes reserved seating, one 1.25oz red and white box of popcorn, 1 bottled beverage (20oz) and an Opening Night Fan Event Souvenir Credential with Lanyard. Tickets for this special opportunity are $25.00 per person no matter of age.