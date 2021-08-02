Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Twentieth Century Studios' FREE GUY Will Be Shown at El Capitan Theatre This Month

There will be a special Opening Night Fan Event on Thursday, August 12th at 7:00 PM.

Aug. 2, 2021  
Twentieth Century Studios' FREE GUY Will Be Shown at El Capitan Theatre This Month

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Twentieth Century Studios' "Free Guy" August 13 through August 26, 2021, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Audio Technology. Guests can take a picture at a "Free Guy" themed photo op and see costumes from the movie.


There will be a special Opening Night Fan Event on Thursday, August 12th at 7:00 PM. Guests will be among the first to see "Free Guy" and each ticket includes reserved seating, one 1.25oz red and white box of popcorn, 1 bottled beverage (20oz) and an Opening Night Fan Event Souvenir Credential with Lanyard. Tickets for this special opportunity are $25.00 per person no matter of age.

There is a special offer for D23 Gold Members. Show your valid D23 Gold Member Card and receive 1 complimentary 1.25oz red and white box of popcorn and 1 complimentary 20oz bottled beverage.

Daily showtimes for Twentieth Century Studios' "Free Guy" starting Friday, August 13 are 12:00PM, 3:30PM, 7:00PM and 10:30PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are reserved: $18 Adult, $15 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+).

Twentieth Century Studios' FREE GUY Will Be Shown at El Capitan Theatre This Month


