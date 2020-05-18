Tune In for Los Angeles Ballet's Next A CHANCE TO DANCE Is Happening This Sunday

Article Pixel May. 18, 2020  

Grab your tutus and ballet shoes (or just keep on your comfy, stay at home clothes), as Los Angeles Ballet presents A CHANCE TO DANCE on Sunday, May 24th from 11am - 1pm.

LAB's regular community monthly outreach initiative is now happening virtually and every two weeks. As always, this free event is for dancers of all ages and skill level and the classes are taught by LAB dancers.

Everyone can participate on LAB's ACTD's Instagram page @chancetodancela

Schedule for Sunday, May 24

  • 11am - 11:30am - Children's Creative Movement taught by Laura Chachich, LAB Soloist/ACTD Director

  • 11:30am - 12:30pm - Floor Barre Plus Stretch taught by Petra Conti, LAB Principal Dancer

  • 12:30pm - 1pm - Contemporary Improv taught by Leah McCall, LAB Company Dancer

