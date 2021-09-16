Tom McLaren Stars In New Theatrical Film INTO TEMPTATION

Tom McLaren stars in the new film "Into Temptation," now playing for an exclusive one week engagement at the Cinelounge in Hollywood through September 23rd. McLaren is cast as Father Graham in this two character drama, dealing with dark and controversial subject matter. "I had to dismiss thoughts of right and wrong, to bring this psychologically disturbed character to life," McLaren states. "The key, for me, was not to play this character as evil. He thinks he is a flawed man, but not an evil man."

"Into Temptation" is a passion project for director/writer/producer/editor Quinn da Matta. Produced by a team of Emmy nominated talents at Canyon Road Films, da Matta shares executive producer credit with Lara Wickes and Joseph Seeman. The film's storyline: 20 years after being abused by his priest, a fateful reunion reverses roles and reveals love can be just as twisted and destructive as abuse.

An accomplished actor and published author, Tom McLaren started his adult life as a corporate finance executive at Warner Bros. and Twentieth Century Fox. In 2012 he made a mid-life career change and began acting in film, television, and commercials. Major credits include "Lost in Space" (Netflix TV series) & the feature films "Expelled" (Awesomeness, a #1 best-selling movie on iTunes) starring Cameron Dallas, "Exorcism of Molly Hartley" (Fox) starring Devon Sawa and "Santa's Little Helper" (Fox/WWE) starring Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin. He has starred in 30 feature films including the indie movies "All American Bikini Car Wash," "Death Pool," "As I Am," and "S'ids Lake."

He co-authored the award-winning book "Styling the Stars: Lost Treasures from the Twentieth Century Fox Archive," with actress Angela Cartwright ("The Sound of Music"), published by Insight Editions in both hardcover and softcover formats. He was interviewed by "CBS This Morning" and has been profiled in numerous print and web publications including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, Parade, Huffington Post, Closer Weekly, and more. Currently, Tom is Co-Head of Next Chapter Entertainment's Production and Publishing divisions. His second book "Thornsby by Fred McLaren: The Complete Comic Collection," co-authored with former Fox COO Mary McLaren, was published last year.

McLaren will next be seen in the feature film "There's No Such Thing as Vampires," to be released in October. Upcoming feature films include "8 Days to Hell," "Suicide by Cop," "Just Like Me and You," and "Toke N Choke Dispensary." McLaren is repped theatrically by Aqua Talent and managed by Next Chapter Talent, a division of Next Chapter Entertainment.