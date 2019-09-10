Theatre 68 Presents DEATH WITH DIGNITY...COMES IN A MILKSHAKE

Theatre 68 is delighted to present "Death With Dignity...Comes In A Milkshake," another world premiere by Sam Henry Kass. This will be the fifth collaboration between director Ronnie Marmo and Sam Henry Kass, The show will open October 18, 2019, with one preview October 17 at Theatre 68. More info at: www.Theatre68.com

A Therapy session erupts into full-blown mental anarchy, as a "Doctor's" office is suddenly commandeered, by patients without appointments, insurance, homes, and an ability to survive in the real world. Politics, social issues, and show biz are all topics that are attacked with blasphemy and rapid fire retorts, that somehow is reminiscent of Beckett on steroids...

Ronnie Marmo has starred in more than 50 feature films and television shows, including Back In The Day (on Netflix now), Deuces Wild, Crocodile Dundee in LA, West Of Brooklyn, Pizza With Bullets, Truck 20's Location, Death Of A Tree,Irish Eyes (aka Vendetta), and Limbo Lounge. He has guest starred in several hit television shows including JAG, and Young And The Restless. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Indie Soap Awards for his role as Crotch in the series, Adults Only. Ronnie enjoyed a three year run on ABC's General Hospital as Ronnie Dimestico.

On stage, Marmo has starred in more than 30 plays. A few of his favorites include his portrayal of Lenny Bruce in the one-man production of Lenny Bruce is Back, Bill Wilson in Bill W. and Dr. Bob. Silva in Baby Doll, Earl in the Los Angeles Premiere of The Late Henry Moss, Danny in Danny and The Deep Blue Sea, and Satan in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot.

Ronnie completed an audio book in which he portrays Lenny Bruce in Lenny's autobiography, How to Talk Dirty and Influence People. Most recently he wrote and performed in the long-running, critically acclaimed and award-winning show, I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce (Los Angeles & New York). Beginning in October, Marmo signed with Columbia Artists Theatricals and will tour the show Nationwide, starting in Chicago. Still under the direction of Joe Mantegna.

Marmo has directed over 50 stage productions and produced about 100 in Los Angeles and New York. Ronnie was the Artistic Director and Producer of the critically acclaimed first ever 13by Shanley Festival; which enjoyed a six-month run. He received the Robert Pastorelli Rising Star Award for achievements as an actor, writer, director and producer at the 2010 Garden State Film Festival.

He continues to serve at the Artistic Director of Theatre 68 (68 Cent Crew Theatre Company) in Los Angeles and New York City.

Sam Henry Kass is from Brooklyn. Additional plays produced Off-Bway, regionally, abroad include, LUSTING AFTER PIPINO'S WIFE, BURT... A Homeless Odyssey, IRVING'S TIARA, "AN ACTOR'S GUIDE TO SURVIVAL, WELCOME BACK, 29ers, SIDDOWN!!! (conversations with the mob), SIDE STREET SCENES, FAMILY SNAPSHOTS, WHERE YOU ARE GOING..., and A FLOCK OF MACAWS. For Television, he was Executive Consultant on SEINFELD. Additionally he has written for ARLI$$ as well as the critically acclaimed HUDSON STREET & DAMON. There were a couple of others, he can't remember the names of. He has written & produced pilots for ABC, NBC, FOX, UPN, HBO, etc... For film, he is the writer/director of the cult classic comedy, THE SEARCH FOR ONE-EYE JIMMY starring Samuel L. Jackson, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Jennifer Beals, Sam Rockwell, etc... He is one of the creators of the web series, STAR-ving featuring David Faustino, Corin Nemec, Ed O'Neil, Christina Applegate, Katey Sagal, Ed Asner, Gilbert Gottfried, etc...For Showtime, he is the writer/director of BODY & SOUL featuring Rod Steiger, Joe Mantegna, Jennifer Beals, Michael Chiklis, & Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini...





