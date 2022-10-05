Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Wallis to Present Wise Children's WUTHERING HEIGHTS and More In January

Wuthering Heights will run from Wednesday, January 11 – Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Oct. 05, 2022  
January 2023 offerings at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts include the Los Angeles premiere of Wise Children's theatrical production of Wuthering Heights, based on Emily Brontë's masterful novel, and The Wallis debut of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, featuring a program of compelling Baroque Concerti.

Wednesday, January 11 - Sunday, January 22, 2023

Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

LA PREMIERE

The Wallis Presents

A National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal co-production

In association with Berkeley Repertory Theater

Wise Children's

WUTHERING HEIGHTS

Based on the novel by Emily Brontë

Adapted and directed by Emma Rice

"I am Heathcliff! Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

In a production shot through with music, dance, passion, and hope, Emma Rice (Brief Encounter, Tristan & Yseult) transforms Emily Brontë's masterpiece into an intoxicating story of revenge for our time. Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is taken to live at Wuthering Heights, where he finds a kindred spirit in Catherine, and a fierce love ignites. When they are forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed.

Times: Weekdays, 7:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 pm and 7:30 pm; Sundays, 2 pm and 7 pm

Tickets: $39-$125 (prices subject to change)

Saturday, January 28, 2023, 7:30 pm

Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra: Baroque Concerti

Making its Wallis debut, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) presents Baroque Concerti, a program of virtuosic chamber performances. Highlights include newly appointed LACO Principal Viola Yura Lee featured on one of the earliest known viola concertos, Telemann's Concerto in G Major, and Principal Trumpet David Washburn performing the pre-classical Concerto for Trumpet in E flat Major, a hidden gem by little-known Czech composer Johann Baptist Georg Neruda. The program also features Corelli's festive Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op. 6, No. 4; Geminiani's charming Concerto Grosso in D Major; and Handel's Concerto Grosso in A Major, one of the most celebrated works for strings from the Baroque era. The program is dedicated to the memory of Warner W. Henry, LACO Board Director Emeritus and a champion of chamber and Baroque music.
CORELLI Concerto Grosso in D Major, Opus 6, No. 4

GEMINIANI Concerto Grosso in D Major, Opus 5, No. 1

JOHANN BAPTIST GEORG NERUDA Concerto for Trumpet in E-flat Major

TELEMANN Viola Concerto in G Major

HANDEL Concerto Grosso in A Major, Opus 6, No. 11

Tickets: $29-$79 (prices subject to change)

About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and international artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 350 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, conversation, and family entertainment programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. Michael Nemeroff is Chairman of The Wallis' Board of Directors.

Photo Credit: Steve Tanner





