The Wallis Cancels or Postpones All April and May Events

The Wallis has announced the cancellation or postponement of all April and May events. The letter the company sent to its patrons is below.

Dear Friends of The Wallis:

It goes without saying that much has transpired in our everyday lives since we last reached out to you with the news that The Wallis needed to postpone or cancel the remainder of its March programming and educational programs, as well as close its campus to public access. The Wallis took these preventative measures quickly as to do its part to help contain this seemingly insurmountable COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of you may be now faced with life-changing decisions and dire circumstances. Please know that all of us here at The Wallis send you positive and hopeful thoughts as we work collaboratively to get through this unprecedented crisis together.

In accordance with the newly-issued state and city government restrictions on social and mass gatherings, we are now needing to cancel or postpone all productions, presentations, public gatherings and educational programs in the months of APRIL and MAY. This decision will affect the following events:

April 1 - City of Beverly Hills Sing-Along

April 2 - The Violins of Hope/Delirium Musicum

April 4 - Ory Shihor: Beethoven's Most Beloved Sonatas

April 12 - Dance Sunday with Debbie Allen & Friends

April 15-18 - Heidi Duckler Dance: The Chandelier

April 18-May 2 - The Minghella Project

May 5 - Film Independent Special Event

May 8 - Emerson String Quartet

May 8-17 - Snow White

May 10 - Sunday Funday

May 14-16 - DIAVOLO/Architecture in Motion

May 21-22 - National Sawdust/folds

In addition, this significant decision will affect our Spring Celebration, currently scheduled on April 23rd. Unfortunately, The Wallis will need to postpone this major annual event in celebration of Irving & Shelli Azoff. If you have already supported this event, we will be reaching out to you personally about the event's postponement.

Our Ticket Services office will be reaching out to you personally to discuss options available to you if you already hold April and May tickets.

While The Wallis is faced with the necessity of suspending performances for the next several weeks, as a not-for-profit-arts organization, the organization cannot survive without continuing its fundraising efforts. We need to ensure that we are prepared to welcome you back as soon as we are permitted.

The Wallis is grateful for its wonderful community of loyal supporters, whose generous donations are vital to serve meaningfully as a site for the convergence of dynamic performing arts, education and civic life. If you are in a position to make a special gift at this time, we would be greatly appreciative. Thank you for contributing to the The Wallis' resiliency.

We look forward to bringing our Wallis community together when the future becomes more certain and we can safely proceed with our normal operations and programs.

Please take good care of yourselves and your health. We will remain in close contact with you as the situation evolves.

We appreciate your support and understanding.

With our very best wishes,

Rachel Fine

Executive Director & CEO

Paul Crewes

Artistic Director





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You