The Vagrancy Now Accepting Submissions for its 2022/2023 Writers' Group

From late October to April, the group will meet approximately every other Wednesday evening (allowing for holiday breaks) to read and discuss the plays-in-progress.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Award-winning theatre company THE VAGRANCY is now accepting submissions for its 2022/2023 Writers' Group. This year's theme is "Exile/Embrace."

The Vagrancy's Writers' Group is a nine month-long development process that supports selected Los Angeles-based playwrights in the creation of new, original theatre. From late October to April, the group will meet approximately every other Wednesday evening (allowing for holiday breaks) to read and discuss the plays-in-progress. Selected playwrights are required to bring new work to each session and attend at least 12 of the 14 scheduled meetings. Each playwright will be paired with a director who will lead two developmental sessions with actors during the writing process: a First Read in January, and a Mini-Workshop in April.

The process culminates in May with an in-depth workshop and staged readings of each new play as part of The Vagrancy's new play festival, BLOSSOMING. Selected playwrights will receive a $100 stipend after the conclusion of the festival. *All scheduled meetings will be held in a hybrid in-person/virtual format until further notice.*

All pitches for this year's Writers' Group should tell a story inspired by the theme "Exile/Embrace." The Vagrancy is seeking stories that delve into both aspects of the theme. While all types of communities in the world today are healing and reconnecting, we encourage playwrights to examine feelings of alienation as well as belonging.

The Vagrancy focuses on visceral and poetic theatre that invites artists and audiences to embrace fear, joy, and vulnerability. Please visit thevagrancy.com to read more about The Vagrancy's mission.

All interested playwrights should submit a 1-page pitch outlining a new play, a writing sample, and a brief playwright's bio. Only playwrights in the Los Angeles area will be considered. Women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and playwrights with disabilities are especially encouraged to apply. Please do not submit ideas for plays that have already been started; the Writers' Group is designed to support projects at their inception.

Submissions should be emailed to vagrantwritersgroup@gmail.com by the end of Friday, October 7th 2022.

THE VAGRANCY is a bold Los Angeles-based theatre company that creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit. Caitlin Hart, Founder & Artistic Director; Dean Grosbard, Associate Artistic Director; Katherine Vondy, Writers' Group Moderator; Jessie Lee Mills, Directors' Group Moderator; Brittney S. Wheeler & Kari Lee Cartwright, BLOSSOMING Co-Moderators; Arthur Keng, Schuyler Girion, Allison Andreas, Danielle Gonzales, Michal Sinnott, Karina Wolfe, Arthur Keng, Andrew Walke, Nicky Romaniello, Creative Partners.

