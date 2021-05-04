The Vagrancy Announces BLOSSOMING: A New Play Reading Series, Virtual Edition

The Vagrancy announces BLOSSOMING: a new play reading series; a virtual edition. The Vagrancy annually selects six playwrights with diverse perspectives to join their playwrights' group. Beginning each fall, the writers meet regularly as they craft their plays. The Vagrancy hosts two development workshops wherein the plays are explored with the playwright, actors, and a director in a rehearsal setting. This year's theme is "History Repeats Itself."

BLOSSOMING is the first public reading of these six original plays which have been rehearsed, recorded and edited into a virtual staged reading presentation. Be inspired, have a glass of wine, and help the plays' development along with post-reading audience and artist talkbacks via Youtube Live's chat option.

After reserving a ticket, you will receive a link to the pre-recorded play 15 minutes before the performance time. The link to the play will expire after 7 days.

Tickets are "pay what you want." Tickets are available at the links below:

MAMA, I WISH I WERE SILVER - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mama-i-wish-i-were-silver-tickets-153172371687

WINCHESTER/WINCHESTER - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winchesterwinchester-tickets-153402313449

JALDEE (HURRY) - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jaldee-hurry-tickets-153405856045

A LONG TIME COMING - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-long-time-coming-tickets-153406744703

N*GGA B*TCH - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ngga-btch-tickets-153407607283

WARRIOR'S BLOOD - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warriors-blood-tickets-153407864051