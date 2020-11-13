The Road Theatre Company Calls for Submissions for its 12th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival

Submissions are being accepted Sunday, November 15, 2020 through Monday, March 15, 2021.

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY remains committed to their meaningful mission to produce and develop New Work for the Stage. They are thrilled to announce in this, their 29th season, the play submission process is now open for new material to be considered for their upcoming playwrights festival.

SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL (SPF 12):

The 12th annual Summer Playwrights Festival will take place from Thursday through Sunday, starting from July 15th to August 1, 2021 and is now open for submissions. Annually, the festival mounts 20-40 staged readings of new plays in 12 exciting days. The festival is now the largest staged reading festival in the nation, with playwrights from across the country and around the world participating. Each reading is followed by a talkback with the playwright, director, and Although we receive hundreds of submissions for our festival, new and established playwrights are encouraged to submit. Next summer's festival will again be produced virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

From Executive Director Tracey Silver: "As we embark on our 12th annual Summer Playwrights festival, we remain committed to bringing exciting new works and unique voices to share with our audiences. Last year we produced our first virtual Summer Playwrights Festival (SPF 11) to great success. While we look forward to the day we can get back into our theatre, we remain truly grateful to everyone who has embraced this new virtual medium. As the pandemic continues to effect many at home and around the world, The Road Theatre Company remains committed to celebrate the work of the playwright and performance. We look forward to sharing SPF 12 with you!"

Festival Director, Christian Telesmar, adds "The Summer Playwrights Festival is an exciting culmination of artistic vision and expression in the city of Los Angeles. In 2020, for SPF11, we took our festival virtual for the first time in its 10 year history. We had over 200 artists, from directors to actors to technical assistants, volunteer their time and artistry towards 25 playwrights' short & full length plays. With COVID-19 still rampant throughout the world, The Road Theatre Company is rising to the challenge once again to keep theatre alive by holding yet another fully virtual playwrights festival in 2021. Come join us and be a part of the magic that is SPF 12!"

Artistic Director, Sam Anderson, reflects on the recent changes to the festival: "Last year at this time, the Road was on course to begin setting up for SPF 11, the annual Summer Playwright's Festival. Then in March of 2020, Covid hit and we were on lockdown. If we were to even have a festival, we had to be creative and bold. Under Executive Producer Tracey Silver and the Road board, the decision was made to do SPF as a Virtual Festival, 25 plays presented online on Zoom over a three week period in the fall. Under learning curves that were sudden and enormous, the company overcame odds to produce the festival, our biggest annual fundraiser, without a clue of what the outcome would be. The results surprised all of us. SPF 11 was viewed online by over 18,000 viewers across the US and reaching 6 continents, an audience beyond a small theatre's dreams. So this year, we are starting early, as in NOW, and are going to do it again in late summer 2021. Get ready for the biggest festival in the country!"

"SPF 12 is open and eagerly awaiting submissions for our very next Summer Playwrights Festival", says Founding Artistic Director, Taylor Gilbert. "SPF 11 was such a successful event that we have realized no matter what the Coronavirus has in store for us, a virtual festival is where we will be. Our extensive reach last summer was unprecedented and we can't wait to open The Road to new theatrical internet travelers. Making 2021, The Road Most Traveled!"

Past playwrights have included William Mastrosimone, Harrison David Rivers, Jami Brandli, Lisa B. Thompson, Franky D. Gonzalez, D.L. Coburn, Lisa Loomer, Sharr White, Marisa Wegrzyn, Craig Wright, Wendy MacLeod, Lucy Thurber, Mo Gaffney, Keith Huff, Brett Neveu, Scooter Pietsch, Craig Pospisil, Julie Marie Myatt, and Martyna Majok. Guest artists have included Bryan Cranston, Laurie Metcalf, Jason Alexander, Zachary Quinto, Ann Cusack, Kathy Baker, Jennifer Tilly, Perry King, Rondi Reed, tom irwin, Nancy Travis, Gregory Harrison, Gale Harold, Robert Pine, Michael O'Neill, Harold Gould, Jon Polito, James Eckhouse, Lila Crawford, Zoe Perry, and many, many others.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES (SPF 12):



-Each submission is read and evaluated by our artistic staff with recommendations made to the festival producers, who evaluate the plays and narrow the field to the final 20-40 scripts.

-Each play receives a minimum of two reading evaluations. The SPF 12 staff regrets that we do not provide feedback on any submitted materials.



-Plays of any length or genre are eligible; however, to be included in SPF 12, the work must remain unproduced on the west coast and unpublished through August 2, 2021.



-Early submissions are strongly encouraged.



-No agent is required.



-ONLY electronic copy applications are accepted. No hard copies, please.

PLAY FORMAT GUIDELINES (SPF 12):



-All scripts must be in a PDF file format. Name your file with the title of the play first. No hard copy submissions will be accepted.



-Please put your direct contact information on your play (your name and email address).



-Plays must be paginated and include a list of characters.



-Please include a synopsis of your play on the submission form.

SUBMISSION WINDOW (SPF 12):



-We will accept submissions for SPF 12 between 12:01 am on November 15th, 2020, through 11:59 pm on March 15, 2021. We cannot accept any plays past this deadline, so please plan accordingly.



-Plays of all lengths (ten-minute, one-act, full-length, and solo performance) are eligible for submission during this time.



-Official SPF 12 selections will be announced on May 1, 2021.

SUBMISSION FEE (SPF 12):



-$20 for scripts over 30 pages (full length) and $15 for scripts under 30 pages (short form).

-The fee can be submitted via this link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35065/store/donations/35364. Upon payment, you will receive two emails in your inbox. The first will be a receipt of payment and the second will include details with script submission instructions.

