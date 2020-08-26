The Music Center's SPOTLIGHT ACADEMY Goes Online

Applications for The Music Center’s Spotlight are now open for SoCal high school students of all skill levels.

The Music Center has launched a new episodic series of online tutorial videos as part of The Music Center's Spotlight Academy to help aspiring young artists gain valuable insights on arts careers, workforce development skills and tips on how to apply for the organization's free, annual Music Center Spotlight arts training and scholarship program. For Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts, Spotlight is a nationally recognized program for teens that offers arts experiences, mentorship and workforce development skills taught by professional artists and arts administrators, and awards more than $100,000 in scholarships each year. Spotlight participants are performing with the world's best dance companies, top orchestras and leading jazz clubs; singing in the leading opera houses; and starring on Broadway. They are also major executives working behinda??thea??scenes in arts schools, institutions and businesses. Notable Spotlight alumni include Tony Award® winner Lindsay Mendez, American Ballet Theatre's principal dancer Misty Copeland and major recording artists Josh Groban and Adam Lambert, among many others.

Spotlight applications are available now on http://musiccenter.org/spotlight; the deadline to apply is October 16, 2020. Also available on-demand starting today on The Music Center Offstage digital platform, The Spotlight Academy will feature numerous topics, including an overall introduction to the Spotlight program; application rules for each of the seven categories; and episodes with guest experts who will present topics of interest to aspiring artists. New content will be added on a rolling basis.

"The Music Center's Spotlight is an integral part of our commitment to helping all students gain outstanding arts learning experience in their schools and in the community. The program is designed to help students explore their professional goals and increase their confidence," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO, The Music Center. "In year's past, The Spotlight Academy was presented as a free day of performing arts workshops and college prep for students, parents and teachers. This new online format will provide access to this valuable information to even more students and help each aspiring young artist to take that first step toward a career in the performing arts."

"What sets Spotlight apart is the nurturing environment it offers for high school students to pursue their interest in the arts at no cost and, at the same time, learn life skills like discipline, focus, practice and collaboration that are equally as important in whatever career path they choose, whether it's a ballerina, production manager, doctor or teacher," added Jeri Gaile, director, The Music Center Spotlight. "These instructional videos for The Spotlight Academy are not only full of great information, they also take a fun approach to learning and will help students in planning their future, whether they choose to apply to the program or not."

THE MUSIC CENTER'S SPOTLIGHT ACADEMY

The Music Center's Spotlight Academy is designed for young artists, parents and educators and is comprised of numerous episodes that focus on subjects related to applying for the Spotlight program as well as advice for anyone considering a career in the arts, both on- or offstage. The videos provide a deep dive into the program's seven categories, and discuss curated topics featuring alumni and experts in the field. Guests speakers include Spotlight Music Director Jamey Tate, Superstore actress Carla Renata, opera singer Suzanna Guzmán, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, dancer and choreographer Jamal Story, composer Tim Callobre, among others. Additional content will be added to The Music Center's Spotlight Academy in the future including a discussion of readiness skills, administrative careers in the arts, leadership skills, social activism through the arts and other topics of interest to students. Closed captioning available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers. Available on-demand now:

An Introduction to the Spotlight program

Applying to the Acting category with a focus on application requirements, filming an audition, choosing a monologue, submission and dates

Applying to the Ballet category with a focus on application requirements, choosing a variation, filming an audition, submission and dates

Applying to the Classical Instrumental category with a focus on application requirements, choosing a piece to perform, filming an audition, submission and dates

Applying to the Classical Voice category with a focus on application requirements, filming an audition, choosing a song and accompaniment, submission and dates

Applying to the Dance category with a focus on application requirements, choosing a piece to perform, filming an audition, submission and dates

Applying to the Jazz Instrumental category with a focus on application requirements, accompaniment, filming an audition, submission and dates

Applying to the Non-Classical Voice category with a focus on application requirements, choosing a song, filming an audition, submission and dates

How to Build a Home Recording Studio for Musicians with Jamey Tate

How to Approach Acting for Auditions with Carla Renata (coming soon)

Classical Voice Wisdom for Singers with Suzanna Guzman (coming soon)

THE SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM APPLICATION PROCESS*

All students applying to Spotlight must submit a video audition online and may apply to multiple categories for free. The Music Center provides all Spotlight applicants with written feedback from a distinguished panel of judges and a certificate of achievement. They have the opportunity to receive valuable audition experience and knowledge in their performance disciplines in mastery classes and performances. Through a supportive environment, students develop important life skills, including building selfa??esteem, preparation and perseverance. The deadline for submission is October 16, 2020. Southern California high school students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply for the free program:

Preliminary 1 (first round) auditions: Students submit an online video in one or more of the following categories: acting, ballet, classical instrumental, classical voice, dance, jazz instrumental and nona??classical voice. All students will receive personalized written feedback. Note: Spotlight merit, semifinalists and honorable mentions from the previous year will bypass the Preliminary 1 and advance automatically to Preliminary 2 live auditions.

Preliminary 2 (second round) auditions: Students advancing to this round will receive personalized feedback from a panel of industry experts.

Semifinal mastery classes/auditions: Sixteen semifinalists in each category will participate in a mastery class to gain insight into artform and feedback before their semifinal audition. Two grand prize finalists and an honorable mention in each category are announced after the semifinal auditions.

Grand Finale: Spotlight will conclude with a grand finale performance; date and details to be announced.

*Given circumstances around COVID-19, program elements and benefits are subject to change.

For more information, including details on how to apply in each category, visit http://musiccenter.org/spotlight. The deadline for submission is October 16, 2020.

