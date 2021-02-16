The Music Center and Dublab Extend Deadline for A QUIET SCENE: L.A. FILM PROJECT

The Music Center and non-profit radio station dublab have partnered to offer A Quiet Scene: L.A., a free film competition and screening initiative. To meet the needs of interested participants, the deadline for submissions has been extended through March 1, 2021 (at 11:59 p.m. PT)

The public can submit an original film of a single shot of a quiet moment in L.A, using one of the tracks from Roger and Brian Eno's Luminous EP, on filmfreeway.com/AQuietSceneLA. The project is open to all ages; minors need parental consent to submit. A Quiet Scene: L.A. provides an L.A. perspective to the highly successful 2020 public audio-visual project-A Quiet Scene-created by Deutsche Grammophon and the Eno brothers in 2020 in support of their Mixing Colours album showing short scenes shot by people from their newly found confined spaces at home in the first wave of the global pandemic. More information, plus complete terms and conditions of the film project, are available at musiccenter.org/aquietscenela.

The public is invited to submit a short original film that is an authentic reflection of Los Angeles during current times of isolation. Films can portray a single shot of a quiet scene and be scored to one of seven tracks featured on the EP, Luminous, composed by pioneering ambient music artists and brothers, Roger and Brian Eno, and released by Deutsche Grammophon. The tracks on Luminous are "Moss"; "Violet"; "Manganese"; "Vermillion"; "Marble"; "Pewter"; and "Malachite."

Submit by March 1, 2021 (at 11:59 p.m. PT) at filmfreeway.com/AQuietSceneLA.

Film submissions will be evaluated based on appropriate use of a Luminous track, interpretation of "a quiet scene", interpretation of Los Angeles, reflection of current times and creativity and originality of the work. Production quality and value will be taken into consideration as well. Selected films will be screened publicly on the large LED screens on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center and also on musiccenter.org. *Programs subject to change.