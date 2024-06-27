Tangent Productions Reveals Summer 2024 Concert Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tangent Productions has announced its summer 2024 music calendar with a handful of eclectic all-ages shows, starting with punk rock stalwart Mike Watt & The Missingmen (June 29), followed by New Zealand reggae act KATCHAFIRE (July 13) and mariachi-loving metalheads Metalachi (July 27).

“It’s been an exciting ride working nearly four decades producing and supporting local artists, and now we’re booking international acts as well, adding to our diverse range of music,” said Octavious Orona, owner of Tangent Productions. “We are excited for what the future holds, but our priority right now is what’s on tap for the summer. Music fans can also count on other great Tangent shows throughout the season and beyond — stay tuned to our socials for those details.”

Tangent’s summer ’24 slate kicks off with Mike Watt & The Missingmen, fronted by the legendary Minutemen and fIREHOSE bassist. Watt and Co. will perform Saturday, June 29, at The Charleston, 114 E Commonwealth in Fullerton. Opening the show will be the L.A.-based rock band ALEXSUCKS, whose new song, “What’re We Doing Here,” is being played on local radio station KROQ. Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m. The show is all ages; full bar is available for 21+. Pre-sale tickets are SOLD OUT. Limited general admission tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of show; for more details and ticket, click here.

The New Zealand-based reggae-R&B collective KATCHAFIRE will get their groove going Saturday, July 13, at The Derby Room Pomona at Fairplex, 2201 N White Ave. in Pomona. Support acts will be Jordan T, E. N Young and Nick Dell. The night's MC will be Ras Mike from Nug Radio. Doors open at 5 p.m., and showtime is 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance and $60 day of show. VIP tickets start at $70; VIP tables are $340 (includes 4 tickets, table for 4, and bottle service). For more details, click here.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Metalachi, the world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band, will rock Saturday, July 27, at The Charleston, 114 E Commonwealth in Fullerton. The show is all ages, with a full bar for 21 and older. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 GA pre-sale, $20 GA in advance, $25 day of show. VIP tables start at $30-$35. For more details, click here.

Comments