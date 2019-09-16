TITUS ANDRONICUS To Close Series 2 For Shakes On The Deck

This Halloween, Director Mikey Mulhearn and Intimacy/Fight Director Celina Surniak transform the space beneath EverBar into an arena of death. Laced with opaque tarp, horrific acts of violence, and inspired by classic Hollywood horror films- Shakespeare on the Deck brings you closer than ever to one of the Bard's most experimental works.

Returning triumphantly to Rome, general Titus Andronicus, brings with him the Goth Queen Tamora and her three sons as prisoners of war. Sacrificing the eldest Goth son to appease the ghosts of his fallen own; his refusal to accept the title of emperor; and his blatant disregard for Tamora's pleas of mercy- Titus sets into motion a horrific cycle of mutilation, rape, and murder.

The production team includes Mikey Mulhearn (Director/Adaptor), Celina Surniak (Fight/Intimacy Coordinator), Jessica Gardner (Casting), Alec De Kervor (Original Music), Katherine Landreth (Assistant Director/Verse Coach), Katherine Landreth and Libby Wahlmeier (Costume Coordinators), and Jessica Morrison (Stage Manager)

The exclusive engagement of Titus Andronicus will run October 31st, 2019 through November 2nd, 2019 in the space beneath EverBar at the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Hollywood. Tickets for Titus Andronicus are available online by visiting shakesonthedeck.com. Tickets are priced at $15.

Through the month of October, Jane Q, within The Kimpton Everly Hotel, will feature a specialty cocktail inspired by Titus Andronicus. A portion of the sales of the cocktail will benefit a local charity.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You