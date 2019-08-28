TITUS ANDRONICUS To Close Series 2 For Shakes On The Deck

Closing out Series 2, Shakes on the Deck promises to deliver a Titus like no other. Inspired by Classic Hollywood Horror and remaining true to their communally immersive aesthetic- the company will present the show in an exclusive 4 performance run beginning on Halloween night. Casting to be announced at a later date.

Returning triumphantly to Rome, general Titus Andronicus, brings with him the Goth Queen Tamora and her three sons as prisoners of war. Sacrificing the eldest Goth son to appease the ghosts of his fallen own; his refusal to accept the title of emperor; and his blatant disregard for Tamora's pleas of mercy- Titus sets into motion a horrific cycle of mutilation, rape, and murder.

This Halloween, Director Mikey Mulhearn and Intimacy/Fight Director Celina Surniak transform the space beneath EverBar into an arena of death. Laced with opaque tarp, horrific acts of violence, and incredible performances- Shakespeare on the Deck brings you closer than ever to one of the Bard's most experimental works.

18+ ADVISORY: The show deals with acts of rape, violence, sexual scenarios, and gore. Cast to be announced soon. Casting by Jessica Gardner and Lisa Hamil.

To purchase tickets or for more information on the production and company, please visit shakesonthedeck.com.

Performances: October 31st (9pm), November 1st (9pm), November 2nd (5pm and 9pm)





