Sutter Street Presents The Wild and Wacky World of Mike Art Exhibitqaq

As a part of the Saturday February 6 Historic District "Art Hop" Sutter Street Theatre is hosting a special event. "The Wild and Wacky World of Mike" an Art Show and Reception highlighting over 50 years of the Art of Mike Jimena.

The works on display will include landscapes, seascapes, country scenes, abstract and surrealistic pieces in oil on canvas, charcoal and ink portraits and nudes, 3D works and of course Mike's Hot Rod Cartoon Prints from where it all started (based on his original influence of Ed "Big Daddy" Roth). The show features over 50 years of work. Many of Mike's pieces have received awards and have been displayed in Regional and National Art Shows. Some have been in private collections and have not been displayed publicly for several years. A limited number of pieces will be available for purchase.

Among Mikes local public art pieces include the "Granny Goose Stage" (Fairytale Towne) and "The Giving Trees" in both the Folsom Library and the Maidu Indian Museum.

If you have attended a performance at Sutter Street Theatre you have seen Mike's Theater Art in the sets and lighting designs. If you have attended the California State Fair and visited the Counties Building, you probably did not know that many of the award-winning County Exhibits were designed and constructed by Mike and his Mikon Crew.

The Sutter Street Theatre Boutique will also be open with Vintage and Costume Jewelry, and theatre memorabilia all for a donation of your choosing.

The exhibit runs Saturday, February 6 from 4:00pm-8:00pm.