Educator, journalist, and a Jewish clown herself, Danielle Levsky is eager to share the secret story of clowning.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Sunday Morning With The Braid Presents JEWISH CLOWNS: A HIDDEN HISTORY

The word "clown" may conjure up images of children's birthday parties or circus attractions, but clowning actually is a long and ancient tradition - one with a surprisingly Jewish history. Educator, journalist, and a Jewish clown herself, Danielle Levsky is eager to share the secret story of clowning in Jewish Clowns: a Hidden History, part of the acclaimed Sunday Morning with The Braid series.

As part of a conversation moderated by Braid staff member David Chiu, Levsky will explore clowning's roots in ancient Rome all the way through the Middle Ages to the present day, its variations across the world, and the specific role it has played in the history of the Jewish people. Weaving popular holidays with Kabbalistic lore, as well as Levsky's own perspective as a Soviet Jew, the public is invited down the rabbit hole into a wondrous, topsy-turvy world in which exaggerated characters become vehicles into our truest selves. The conversation will take place Live on Zoom Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11am PT/2pm ET, and is free to attend (although The Braid hopes attendees will support future programming by purchasing a virtual ticket).

"Danielle is a captivating speaker," raves moderator Chiu. "She amazes me with both the breadth of her knowledge but also her fearless vulnerability. Alternating between fascinating history and her own deeply personal stories, she changed the way I think about clowns forever."

Viewers will hear how she confronts her own family's struggle to survive under the Soviet Union with the provocative absurdity of one of her clown characters, and how taking her first clowning class inspired Levsky to come out of the closet. She'll explain how clowning isn't merely the art of amusement but is a powerful way to explore our deepest anxieties and to speak truth to power when no other avenue is possible.

Chiu wryly notes that with movies like Stephen King's It (about a killer clown), some people might even find clowns frightening: "I learned from Danielle that this fear can actually be a good thing. If we push past the discomfort, sometimes a truly masterful clown can cause us to confront our fears - and give us the courage to transcend them."

In addition to her clowning, Danielle Levsky is the host of the Alliance for Jewish Theatre's podcast, Theatre Schmooze. David Chiu serves as The Braid's marketing & communications manager and a producer of its StoryNosh web series, as well as a professional screenwriter. Together they hope audiences will join them for a delightful, informative, and truly surprisingly Sunday.

To learn more about The Braid's origins, mission, and community, visit the-braid.org/about/.

