Spotlight: BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS at Saban Theatre

"BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS" is a song and dance celebration and the second annual benefit gala for ARTCO (All Roads Theatre Company) - LA's brand-new Equity theatre company!

To save on ticketing fees, CALL THE BOX OFFICE for tickets at (888) 645-5006.

A powerhouse evening of Broadway songs from over 30 musicals, starring headliners of stage, screen, and television including Tony Award winner Jason Alexander, Michael Feinstein, Joely Fisher, Dermot Mulroney and John Stamos!

Plus, two-time Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack and Tony Award nominee Lauren Worsham, along with leading men and leading ladies from Broadway's "Wicked," "Chicago," "Moulin Rouge," "Into the Woods," "White Christmas," "A Chorus Line," "Suffs," and many more!

ARTCO's lavish 18-piece orchestra and twelve of LA's most exciting dancers make "BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS" a thrilling evening of one pulse-raising performance after another!

Lend your support to LA's newest and most exciting arts organization!

Tickets: $40 / $79 / $99 / $119 + fees

VIP*: $149 + fees

*VIP tickets include a champagne party and post-show meet-and-greet with the cast!