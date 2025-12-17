Spotlight: CHRISTMAS NIGHT OPERA at Carnegie Hall

Celebrate Christmas with the World’s Greatest Voices on One Stage!



This season, the legendary Carnegie Hall welcomes a once-in-a-lifetime celebration destined to become New York’s newest holiday tradition: Christmas Night Opera — a breathtaking gala where the brightest stars of opera unite on a single stage for the very first time. Nadine Sierra. Sondra Radvanovsky. Asmik Grigorian. Thomas Hampson. Brian Jagde. Anita Monserrat. Six extraordinary artists who define the sound, power, and imagination of opera today — brought together in an ensemble of voices rarely heard in the same hemisphere, let alone the same hall. What makes this evening truly historic is

its unrepeatable alchemy: legendary sopranos, iconic interpreters, and electrifying stage personalities meeting in duets and ensembles created only for this night. Combinations that have never been heard before — and may never be heard again. The program is a glittering journey through the masterpieces of Puccini, Verdi, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Bernstein, Leoncavallo, and Rossini — music infused with passion, beauty, theatrical fire, and the shimmering enchantment of winter.

From the moonlit radiance of “Song to the Moon” and the beloved Flower Duet, to the searing drama of “Vesti la giubba” and the sweeping final scene of Manon Lescaut, the evening unfolds like a curated treasury of opera’s most unforgettable pages. At the podium, the brilliant Francesco Lanzillotta leads the American Symphony Orchestra, weaving a festive atmosphere where orchestral grandeur embraces the warmth of the human voice, illuminating Carnegie Hall with holiday brilliance. One night. One hall. Six exceptional voices in an encounter the world has never seen before. A new tradition begins — and you are invited to witness the event everyone will be talking about.



Presented by Wintour Group