Scott Dunn Orchestra Will Present THOSE FABULOUS FILMS OF THE SEVENTIES At The Wallis

The Scott Dunn Orchestra will present Those Fabulous Films of the Seventies: Monsters, Murders, Spies, and Space as part of its inaugural season at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills.

Led by conductor Scott Dunn, the orchestra will perform music drawn from landmark films of the 1970s, including The Godfather Parts I and II, Chinatown, The Sting, Taxi Driver, Murder on the Orient Express, Superman, and Jaws. The program will feature works by Lalo Schifrin, Miklós Rózsa, Ennio Morricone, Jerry Goldsmith, Michel Legrand, Marvin Hamlisch, David Shire, Richard Rodney Bennett, Johnny Mandel, Nino Rota, Bernard Herrmann, and John Williams.

The Scott Dunn Orchestra was founded in 2024 and is composed of studio musicians dedicated to presenting film music in a concert setting. Earlier in the season, the ensemble presented Mancini at 100: A Celebration of the Man and His Music and The Hollywood Modernists: The Second Golden Age of Film Scoring.

Robert van Leer, Executive Director and CEO of the Wallis, said, “Many major cities have dedicated film music orchestras. With the Scott Dunn Orchestra, with the incredible film music legacy of Hollywood as repertoire, we, here at the center of the film industry, now have one, as well.”

About the Scott Dunn Orchestra

Scott Dunn has served as Associate Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra for more than two decades and has collaborated with composers including Alexandre Desplat, Danny Elfman, Michael Giacchino, Ludwig Göransson, Randy Newman, Thomas Newman, Rachel Portman, Alan Silvestri, Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, and John Williams. His work also includes extensive engagement with the music of Hollywood’s modernist composers, including Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Miklós Rózsa, Max Steiner, and Dimitri Tiomkin.

Dunn has conducted live orchestra-to-film presentations and adaptations, including Leonard Rosenman’s score for Rebel Without a Cause, and has recorded and arranged film and concert music for orchestras in the United States and Europe. His recent recording projects include Hollywood Film Music Volume 1, featuring repertoire drawn from the orchestra’s film music programs.

Dunn said, “For audiences during the past two decades, 'live-orchestra-to-film' programs have developed into events for fans of blockbuster films with less focus on the scoring being played live. The primary focus of the SDO is to highlight the music of the many great geniuses who have written for film and whose music too often passes by unnoticed as underscoring.”

Upcoming Concert

The Scott Dunn Orchestra will conclude its inaugural season with From Hell to Hollywood – Film Music’s First Golden Age and the Émigré Community, scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The program will explore the influence of European émigré composers on early Hollywood film music, featuring works by Max Steiner, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Franz Waxman, Dimitri Tiomkin, Hanns Eisler, and others.

Ticket Information

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Tickets and subscriptions are available by calling 310-746-4000 or visiting TheWallis.org.

