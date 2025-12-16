Review: MADAM SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL at Nocturne Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol (or, to be pedantic about it: A Christmas Carol. In Prose. Being a Ghost Story of Christmas) is such part of the fabric of our culture, it can hardly be overstated. A critical and commercial success when first published, the book has never been out of print, and has been adapted into many other forms, including for the stage—plays, musicals, one-man shows—operas, ballets, graphic novels, films (including a popular Bill Murray comedy and another featuring the Muppets), TV-movies, and animated shorts, including one starring Mickey Mouse. Even Donald Duck’s miserly uncle, Scrooge McDuck, is named after the lead character.

Each year come the holidays, stage productions pop up across the country, and the Nocturne Theatre in Glendale is no exception. MADAM SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL flips the script a bit, swapping genders on Scrooge, so instead of Ebenezer Scrooge, we have Eleanor Scrooge (Stephanie Hodgdon). Far from being just a gimmick, though, the switch rejuvenates a story that can run to the stale side after more than 180 years, and Hodgdon is fantastic. In her hands, Scrooge’s transformation isn’t just stingy to generous, she shows a full interior arc. Scrooge is dignified and thorny but she is never a stereotype.

Stephanie Hodgdon

Hodgdon is a powerhouse of a vocalist and she is matched at every step by the entire ensemble, which is outstanding, with Ben Raanan (who also wowed audiences as the titular Bat Boy in “Bat Boy: The Musical” in Atwater Village earlier this year) as Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, who whirls onto the stage in a vivacious burst of energy; Justin Meyer as Bill, Scrooge’s young, lost love; and the precocious Hannah Rubinstein as Tiny Tim being particular standouts.

Meyer pulls quadruple duty as he’s also the lighting designer, writer, and director. He’s fleshed out Dickens’ tale, punctuating it with some fresh takes, complex characterizations, and a clear love for the dark side. His lighting is moody and creative, establishing shadows and suspense. Creature and costume designer Tanya Cyr has crafted some stunning works, straight out of the ballroom scene in “Labyrinth”: horrifying and too beautiful for this world. Her masks are incredible, frightening, and mesmerizing, and the costumes are jaw dropping. The Ghost of Christmas Past (Faith Berrigan), dressed as an X-mas ornament, is a real spectacle, cleverly designed so it looks like she floats. The Ghost of Christmas Present’s (Chess MacElvaine) wardrobe is Krampus-like, something that would not be out of place in a Guillermo del Toro film, all lace and linens.

Stephanie Hodgdon and some of the

MADAM SCROOGE ensemble

The book and lyrics by Justin Patrick Meyer, complemented by the score and orchestrations by Chris Thomas, are distinguished, inspired, and rousing. Melissa Meyer’s choreography is inventive, and it’s astonishing how she can get so much action in a place the size of the Nocturne. Productions this ambitious are usually fit for the Hollywood Pantages or Center Theatre Group downtown. This stage isn’t small, but it also isn’t the Ahmanson. Justin Meyer has made magic with his energetic and talented co-horts, both on- and off-stage, launching what should become a holiday tradition. It’s an exhilarating success.

MADAM SCROOGE follows this autumn’s DRACULA: THE MUSICAL, another home run for the Nocturne, which is an underrated gem of a venue nestled just off the main strip in Glendale. While this “A Christmas Carol” has ghosts and chains and shadows, it's not really horror so much as a cautionary tale, but the history of the theater may just add a spookiness the story can’t. Reportedly, the Nocturne has its own Ghost of Christmas Past. An actor named Mario Di Gregorio played Scrooge for 24 years in the annual production before dying in 2013. Superstition has it that if the cast doesn’t raise a toast to him before every show, there will be technical issues with that night’s performance!

Please note: While MADAM SCROOGE is fairly family friendly, it does have moments that might be too intense for kids under 12.

All photos by Brian Ian @brianrianian

MADAM SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL is performed at the Nocturne Theatre, 324 North Orange Street, Glendale, through December 21. Tickets are available at TheNocturneTheatre.com/box-office.

