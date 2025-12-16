Greenway Arts Alliance To Present World Premiere Of THE CIRCLE By Stacey Martino Rivera

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greenway Arts Alliance will present the world premiere production of THE CIRCLE, a tragicomic play written by Stacey Martino Rivera and directed by D.W. Jacobs, at Greenway Court Theatre in Hollywood. The production will run for four weeks, with performances January 30 through February 22, 2026.

Set over the course of one chaotic weekend in Texas, THE CIRCLE brings together three generations of the Medina and Mahoney families as unresolved grief, intergenerational conflict, and political divisions collide. Against the backdrop of the 2016 election season, the play examines themes of racial justice, environmental justice, immigration, and restorative justice, while centering on a family’s search for healing and belonging.

The cast includes Michael Brainard as Bud Ireton, Jeanette Godoy as Mary Padrón, Alma Martinez as Eva Medina, Victoria Ratermanis as Molly Medina, Lisa Richards as Maeve Mahoney, Ava Rivera as Anna Medina at 16, Luna Rivera as Anna Medina at 12, René Rivera as José Medina, and Lakin Valdez as Ronnie Medina. Original music and sound design are by Germaine Franco.

Playwright Stacey Martino Rivera said the work grew from a desire to explore reconciliation rather than punishment, describing the play as a darkly comic reflection on harm, healing, and family. Director D.W. Jacobs described THE CIRCLE as a work that journeys through memory, conflict, and transformation, balancing humor and gravity.

The production is dedicated to the late C. Raul Espinoza, who is credited as a posthumous producer.

TICKET INFORMATION

THE CIRCLE will be performed Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., January 30–February 22, 2026, at Greenway Court Theatre, 544 North Fairfax Avenue (at Melrose Avenue), Hollywood, CA 90036.

Pay-What-You-Can preview performances will take place Wednesday and Thursday, January 28 and 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket prices for the regular run are offered on a sliding scale: $25 minimum, $30 suggested, $55 for patrons able to contribute more, and $10 for students, seniors 60+, and groups of 10 or more. Preview performances are Pay What You Can.

Tickets are available by calling the box office at 323-763-9428, emailing boxoffice@greenwayartsalliance.org, or visiting https://greenwaycourtheatre.org.

