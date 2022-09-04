Samson Y Hiss to Bring ONE HANDED WITCH to Los Angeles in October

Samson Y Hiss's One-Handed Witch, a silent film with shadow puppets and live musical score performed by a band of witches, will be presented on October 7 and 8, 2022 at 8pm, at The Broadwater Theater Main Stage (1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038).

The performance features story and music by Samson Y Hiss, shadow puppets and manipulation by Rita Deiola and Sara Draghi, film and editing by Marco Samsoni, and a live musical score with Samson Y Hiss on percussion and Paul Dab on electric organ.

From the mind of acclaimed circus composer, record-holding one-man band and self-proclaimed "theatre polluter" Samson Y Hiss, One-Handed Witch is a truly unique entertainment experience with original film, circus puppets and live music. And now it makes it's L.A. premiere.

A fiery witch loses her hand to an angry mob, tames wild beasts in the forest, and starts hustling small town folk and casinos out of all their money, with just one hand. One-Handed Witch is a silent film of savagery and survival.

Hailing from Oakland, Hiss' credits include Poison Circus and Circus Screams, theatre works about mental illness. The concept for this experience came after a broken wrist from a fall off a bike in the rain forced Hiss to compose organ music for one hand; the inspiration also came from a Wizard of Oz slot machine.

The shadow puppets and film come from filmmakers and shadow artists Rita Deiola and Sara Draghi in Italy. Working with storyboards, sketches, and musical cues, they created the world of the film with light and shadow. One-Handed Witch will also be screened with a live musical score performed by a band of witches.

General Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) and VIP Tickets are $50 (front row seats, theatre candy, popcorn and pop). For tickets and more information, visit: www.samsonYhiss.com or https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194848®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fonehandedwitchla.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.