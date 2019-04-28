SORRY ABOUT MY FRIEND Comes to Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

Sorry About My Friend is making its premiere run at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. Inspired by true events, the play follows the journey of college students, Alyssa and Rachel, through their explosive years as roommates at Texas Tech University in Lubbock from 2006-2010. This quirky odd couple, with perfectionist Rachel and wild child Alyssa, learn even a fast friendship has its hiccups.A dramedy in eight vignettes, clocking in at an hour, Sorry About My Friend visits the fall and spring semesters of each year at school. It opens June 10th at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

In the era of female empowerment, come celebrate the complicated beauty and power of female friendship. Obsessive Rachel plays by the rules while wisecracking Alyssa writes her own rulebook. Will the girls' differences build a bond like Thelma and Louise or burn down a city like Joan and Bette?

Directed by: Kassidy Cook; Written by: Rachel Scott and Xan Herring; Starring: Rachel Scott as Rachel and Kelsey Griswold as Alyssa

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Monday June 10, 2019 @ 8:30pm - Preview

Saturday June 22, 2019 @ 1pm

Sunday June 23, 2019 @ 2pm

Thursday June 27, 2019 @ 7pm

Saturday June 29, 2019 @ 11:30am

TICKET PRICE: $15 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6030?tab=tickets Appropriate for audiences 18+

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038





