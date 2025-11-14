SHREK THE MUSICAL To Open At Fresno Memorial Auditorium In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children’s Musical Theaterworks will present Shrek the Musical at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium from December 5–14, 2025. The production, based on the DreamWorks animated film and the book by William Steig, will feature a company of performers ranging in age from 8 to adult.

The musical follows Shrek, an unlikely hero who sets out to rescue Princess Fiona. The score includes “I’m a Believer,” “Freak Flag,” and “Big Bright Beautiful World.”

The production will be directed by Brittney Martorana, with choreography by Josh Montgomery and musical direction by Shannah Estep. Designers and technical staff will collaborate to transform the venue for the run of performances.

Evening and matinee performances are scheduled throughout the engagement. Tickets are available at cmtworks.org. Group rates and limited weekday field trip performances for schools are also available.