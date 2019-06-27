Rubicon is kicking off its 17th Summer Youth Season

It's a season of magic for students of the arts as Rubicon Theatre Company's summer educational programs swing into action. With four camps, the Jack Oakie Summer Youth Program offers professional level training for budding performing artists as well as emerging young designers and stagecraft enthusiasts: The Stinky Feet camp for five to twelve year-olds, the Fearless Shakespeare Camp for students aged fifteen to twenty-five, the Theatre Camp for kids from eleven to fourteen years old and finally the Musical Theatre Intensive which accepts young actor/singers who are between fifteen and twenty-five years-old. Each camp culminates in a fully staged production. This year's offerings include Giants In The Sky (music and lyrics by Denver Casado, book and lyrics by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm), The Tempest (by William Shakespeare), Once On This Island Jr. (book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, music by Stephen Flaherty) and Into The Woods (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine).

Rubicon's summer programs are structured to provide the region's youth with training that goes beyond theatrical practices. The daily classes and rehearsals are built to increase self-confidence, collaborative abilities and the knowledge that working as a team is the ultimate life skill.

Beverly and Kirby Ward are in their second year as Rubicon's Co-Directors of Education and Outreach. The Wards themselves grew up in youth theatre and they are firm believers that the performing arts empower young people as well as furnish them with the opportunity to forge lasting relationships. "The connections these kids are making in our programs are for life," says Kirby, while Beverly adds, "They're creating a family. They're sharing deeply emotional experiences that happen only when you take the risk to perform in front of a live audience."

The Wards are overseeing the administration of the four productions and co-direct Into The Woods. Giants In The Sky is directed, choreographed and musically directed by Garrett Blair.The Tempest features direction by Joseph Fuqua and verse coaching by Louis Lotorto. Once On This Island Jr. is directed by George Ratliff, choreographed by Cheryl Baxter and has musical direction by Dan Call.

GIANTS IN THE SKY - Giants In The Sky tells the story of Heeshee and her friend Bert, a pair of young Giants who leave their home in the clouds for an adventure among the humans down below. Heeshee is incurably curious and her questions about why Giants live in the sky lead to complications among the Giant elders as well as a group of disenchanted Giants who are secretly living on earth.

Runtime: approximately 1 hour. Ages: Elementary and up (please, no children under 2 years-old)

Show Dates: Sat Jun 29, 2019 | 12:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $15 (includes $4 service fee)

THE TEMPEST - William Shakespeare's tale of the powerful and magical Prospero, his sheltered daughter Miranda, and their home on a deserted island gets a re-thinking in this youthful version that's set in the early 20th century amidst the ruins of an abandoned theme park.

Runtime: 2 hours. Ages: Middle School and up

Show Dates: Fri Jul 12, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.; Sat Jul 13, 2019 | 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.; Sun Jul 14, 2019 | 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $15/$20 (includes $4 service fee), all students and teachers with valid ID are FREE when using the code FREESHAKES.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR. - The story of Ti Moune, a young peasant girl whose Island home is divided by rich and poor. Ti Moune and her fellow villagers are at the mercy of four mythical Gods who muddle in humans' lives for their entertainment. A tale of one girl's coming of age and the power of love to overcome prejudice and break down barriers, Once On This Island Jr. is a multi-Tony Award winning classic.

Runtime: 1 hour. Ages: 3 and up

Show Dates: Fri Jul 26, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.; Sat Jul 27, 2019 | 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.; Sun Jul 28, 2019 | 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $15/$20 (includes $4 service fee)

INTO THE WOODS - Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's spin on classic fairytales asks the question, "what happens after Happily Ever After?" The story takes place on the edge of a great forest where a young girl named Cinderella, a lad named Jack, and a childless Baker and his wife live next door to a witch. They all have secret wishes. Their lives intersect when, in order to fulfill their dreams, a journey into the woods becomes necessary.

Runtime: 2 hours. Ages: Middle School and up

Show Dates: Fri Aug 9, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.; Sat Aug 10, 2019 | 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.; Sun Aug 11, 2019 | 2:00 p.m.; Tue Aug 13, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.; Wed Aug 14, 2019 | 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.; Thu Aug 15, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.; Fri Aug 16, 2019 | 7:00 p.m.; Sat, Aug 17 |2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $15/$20 (includes $4 service fee)

Tickets may be purchased in person through the Rubicon Theatre Box Office, located at 1006 E. Main Street (Laurel entrance). To charge by phone, call (805) 667-2900. Or visit Rubicon online at www.rubicontheatre.org. Twenty-four-hour-a-day ticketing is available online.





