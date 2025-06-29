Review: THE RESERVOIR at Geffen Playhouse Gil Cates Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Well, the Geffen sure knows their audience,” remarked my guest at the media preview of, THE RESERVOIR. And I’d have to agree. Between the spontaneous audience call backs, guffaws, tears, and chant-alongs that happened much in the second act, it’s probably safe to say, the show’s a hit.

THE RESERVOIR is a new play by Jake Brasch about family, memory and healing. And you can’t help but see the descriptive similarities between Brasch and his lead character, Josh. It almost seemed a bit autobiographical sitting orchestra-close with Josh intimately in view. All the behavior details of this play are really, “informed”. And again, I was right. (Pat my own shoulder) In an interview with the Concord Theatricals Publication, Breaking Character, Brasch states, “I set out to write a drama about dementia science and ended up with a semi-autobiographical comedy about recovery, family, memory and Jazzercize.”

Brasch is a self proclaimed queer, sober (he/they), Jewish clown from Colorado and a recent graduate from the playwriting program at The Julliard School. Josh (played by Jake Horowitz), is also queer, a theater student at NYU, and currently spiraling from alcoholism. In a sense, he’s also a clown. Just not a professional one.

Josh can’t seem to stay dry. His life has pretty much fallen apart, having quit school and now in regular blackout stage with his binges. His mother doesn’t want to let him come home. He hasn’t spoken to his grandparents in quite some time. And he’s not sure what to do except to beg for yet another, “one last chance.”

What starts off as a semi-solo confessional, becomes a spiritual journey chorused by Josh’s grandparents who judge him, tolerate him, tough love him and divulge some of their own struggles about aging. Josh learns all his lessons the hard way with painful losses through death, facing people who actively leave, and some who actively reject him. But the most painful are the ones through the dementia all of the grandparents suffer to one degree or another. Josh goes from attempting to be their hero to simply listening to them. Which is what they all really need and want. His mom too.

The comedy in THE RESERVOIR can be very droll and dry at times. But it is hilariously punctuated by the reality and truth of on one hand, his very outspoken Jewish grandparents, and on the other, by his, deeply-feeling non. Each personality is more than just a body. These people are the physical manifestations of his personal fears and facets he doesn’t see about himself until they are reflected back to him through their interactions. In the end, not everyone can be saved. Memory is fleeting. So, they strive for the moments. Because the “now” is what they have.

THE RESERVOIR tells a simple story about simple people and their ordinary struggles. It is sweet, humorous and sentimental and filled with love to its core.

RECOMMENDED

Now Playing through July 20, 2025 at The Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Written by Jake Brasch

Directed by Shelley Butler

In Partnership with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts & Alliance Theatre

Production Sponsor is UCLA Health. Producing Partner is Alliance Theatre.

Featuring: Adrián González, Marin Hinkle, Jake Horowitz, Liz Larsen, Carolyn Mignini, Geoffrey Wade and Lee Wilkof.

Scenic Design: Takeshi Kata; Costume Design: Sara Ryung Clement; Lighting Design: Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew; Sound Design & Composition: Michael Costagliola; Associate Director: Karina Karkori; Dramaturg: Olivia O’Connor; Production Stage Manager: Liz Brohm Hanrahan; Assistant Stage Manager: Rebecca K. Hsia

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Running Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one intermission.

Warnings: Strobe Lighting Effects • Loud Sound Effects



Content Advisory: This production contains mature content and profanity.



Age Recommendation: 12+

All Geffen Playhouse productions are intended for an adult audience; children under 10 years of age will not be admitted.

