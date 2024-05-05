Rapper Chris Siders to Bring Hip Hop Musical SILHOUETTES OF SCARLET to Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Silhouettes Of Scarlet" is an hip hop musical/play production that navigates the seven stages of grief and how it coincides with the seven deadly sins amidst dealing with Stockholm syndrome. In this psychological-drama and romance production based on real life events, James, a 30 year old spoken word/rapper artist, suddenly loses his father to death while exiting an abusive relationship with his former partner, Scarlet.

Processing these losses, James not only enmeshed the death of Lanair and the loss his former partner, he actively succumbs to vices in attempt to numb excruciating pain rather than confronting them head on or participate in activities that contributes to his emotional strength. Part-taking in vices make it difficult for James to accept his losses. In James' mind accepting that he has loss his partner means letting go of his father. His refusal to do so keeps him in a state of mental purgatory.

Silhouettes Of Scarlet production is releasing an cast recordings album at the end of May containing musical from the musical. They have released two singles that can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon, Youtube and more here.

Chris Siders & P.L. Davis

Silhouettes Of Scarlet at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Dates: June 8th at 4:30pm, June 20th at 8:30pm & June 28th at 8:30pm

Runtime: 60 minutes (no intermission)

Where: The Hudson Theatre (Backstage) 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tickets: $15

For further information: chrissiders.com/scarlet

Social media: @thechrissiders (instagram) and @silhouettesofscarlet (instagram)

