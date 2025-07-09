ROSWELL THAT ENDS WELL Comes to The Actors' Gang in August

The Actors’ Gang annual tradition of Free Shakespeare in the Park returns with a new production – Roswell That Ends Well, playing every Saturday and Sunday from August 2 – 24 at 11:00am.



Outer space meets the Wild West in this interpretation of Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well. A cowgirl with dreams of dance-battling in outer space finally gets her wish, thanks to a four-armed alien king.



The show takes place in downtown Culver City at Media Park and is free to the public. Media Park is at 9070 W. Venice Blvd., Culver City 90232 and is adjacent to The Actors’ Gang Theater. For reservations – highly suggested, please visit theactorsgang.com.



Since 2006, The Actors’ Gang has connected new and younger audiences to Shakespeare by pairing those stories with popular characters – including Harry Potter Hamlet, Toy Story Tempest, Much Ado About Pooh, and most recently The Comedy of Arrs. The Actors’ Gang is headed by Tim Robbins, founding Artistic Director.



Roswell That Ends Well was close to not happening this year, when, as many performing arts organizations across the country, NEA grants were recently rescinded. The Roy Cockrum Foundation and former Board Member Philippe Browning immediately stepped in to replace the full amounts of the grants. The community and social following added an additional generous amount, and the remainder of the total funding was fulfilled by Culver City and Sony.



The Associated Press told Cockrum’s story. “After decades of character-actor obscurity, Cockrum won America’s Powerball lottery, collecting a lump-sum check for $153 million. Instead of spending it all on himself, he decided to take half his after-tax winnings, about $60 million, and set up a foundation focused on helping U.S. nonprofit theaters rediscover their boldness.”



Cockrum said, “The Actors’ Gang is exactly the kind of organization that our Foundation was established to support. We are here to help make sure theatres with can continue their mission, even when essential support is being taken away.”



Browning greatly believes in the summer show; he has contributed over five summers already. Formerly of CBS Interactive and Snapchat, Browning said, “These annual summer shows are just fun! And while we are having this much fun, I have supported this program every year because of The Actors’ Gang innovative approach to family entertainment, theatre, Shakespeare and the spirit of Tim Robbins’ vision. I don’t want our community to be without this.”