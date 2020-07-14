RENT to be Presented on Smule

"The opposite of war isn't peace; it's creation." These words were originally penned by Jonathan Larson in his beloved Broadway musical, RENT, but they are given new life through the voices of the RENT on Smule cast. Conceptualized and directed by Pepe Monar, a group of talented artists have joined together to create a full virtual production of the Broadway hit, leveraging singing app Smule's creation platform.

The diverse cast of eight includes Monar as Roger Davis, Matthew Ardean as Mark Cohen, Darci Wong as Mimi Márquez, Josh Abram as Tom Collins, Alvis Green Jr. as Angel Dumott Schunard, Megan Meyer as Maureen Johnson, Rachael Cupples as Joanne Jefferson and Gio Portillo as Benjamin Coffin III. With cameo appearances in the larger numbers, the wider cast unites members around the world - from New York to Berlin.

An unprecedented global lockdown has brought live performing arts to a standstill, and virtual outlets suddenly have captive audiences. RENT on Smule will be the first complete video Broadway production to debut on Smule, giving theatre fans a way to experience the show virtually from the safety and comfort of their homes.

The cast has worked tirelessly to faithfully recreate iconic scenes from the musical, including the whimsical duet by candlelight between Roger and Mimi up to the show's celebratory finale with Mark's documentary screening of A Today 4 U Film.

Monar, the production's director, comments that "the impetus behind this project was always to encourage love in a time of darkness, hope in a time of fear and creation in a time of necessity."

Meyer, a professional actor, adds, "The big debate in the theatre community right now is how to innovate and proceed within the confines of a lockdown. Smule's mission to connect the world through music has never been more relevant - or evident - than it is today. Smule breaks down the barriers of location and distance, offering an artistic outlet and empowering our cast to collaborate virtually on a full-scale Broadway musical production."

Every day, millions of people turn to social singing app Smule to create original performances, collaborate with new friends and join a global community of music lovers. Smule's powerful creation platform facilitates meaningful connections through the shared experience of creating a performance together. People aren't just engaging with content on Smule - they're creating it.

RENT on Smule invites you to follow along and watch the show in progress as all musical numbers are released in reverse for chronological display of the final show on Smule. The production is set to be published in full by December 24, 2020 at 9 PM EST.

In addition to its home on Smule, @RENTonSmule will be shared on social networks Facebook and Instagram.

