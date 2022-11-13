Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph & Henry Winkler Attend 2022 Vulture Festival

Emmy Award winner Henry Winkler returned to Vulture Festival with The Winkler Method to teach the craft of acting.

Nov. 13, 2022  

On Saturday, November 12th at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Vulture hosted its annual pop-culture extravaganza, Vulture Festival, for the ninth year in a row with a day full of an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, sing-alongs, and unique surprises that only Vulture can provide.

Check out photos below!

Kicking off the fun, Jamie Lee Curtis joined Vulture Festival to look back on the franchise that helped to define a genre and launch her own epic career at Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Halloween One Last Time. Emmy Award winner Henry Winkler returned to Vulture Festival with The Winkler Method to teach the craft of acting. For a special live episode of Vulture's flagship podcast Into It, Emmy-winning screen legend Sheryl Lee Ralph joined host Sam Sanders in Sheryl Lee Ralph Teaches the Children.

Additional events from Saturday include:

An All Creatures Great & Small Panel That's Just Right
Shenanigans: A Super Troopers Reunion
Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales Gives Us a Sneak Peek (of the Show)
Visiting The White Lotus with Meghann Fahy
Rian Johnson Peels 'The Glass Onion'
StraightioLab x Vulture Festival
Kumail Nanjiani Sits Down to Talk Stand-up
Matt Rogers & Friends Holiday Spectacular Sing-a-long Extravaganza

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vulture

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Henry Winkler

Jamie Lee Curtis



