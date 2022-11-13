Photos: Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph & Henry Winkler Attend 2022 Vulture Festival

On Saturday, November 12th at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Vulture hosted its annual pop-culture extravaganza, Vulture Festival, for the ninth year in a row with a day full of an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, sing-alongs, and unique surprises that only Vulture can provide.

Kicking off the fun, Jamie Lee Curtis joined Vulture Festival to look back on the franchise that helped to define a genre and launch her own epic career at Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Halloween One Last Time. Emmy Award winner Henry Winkler returned to Vulture Festival with The Winkler Method to teach the craft of acting. For a special live episode of Vulture's flagship podcast Into It, Emmy-winning screen legend Sheryl Lee Ralph joined host Sam Sanders in Sheryl Lee Ralph Teaches the Children.

Additional events from Saturday include:

An All Creatures Great & Small Panel That's Just Right

Shenanigans: A Super Troopers Reunion

Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales Gives Us a Sneak Peek (of the Show)

Visiting The White Lotus with Meghann Fahy

Rian Johnson Peels 'The Glass Onion'

StraightioLab x Vulture Festival

Kumail Nanjiani Sits Down to Talk Stand-up

Matt Rogers & Friends Holiday Spectacular Sing-a-long Extravaganza